Jefferson County Commissioners accepted the design for the the Kettle Butte Dairy project during their meeting on Jan. 10.
During the meeting, Public Works Director Dave Walrath informed the commissioners all they needed to do was accept the design specs for the rebuilding and paving of the Kettle Butte Dairy road.
The design plan needed to be approved in order for Economic Development member Ted Hendricks to go to the Economic Development Agency (EDA) to receive funding for construction.
Walrath stated the design was completed by Horrocks Engineering, who provided all of the deliverables to Public Works. Walrath also mentioned the final property agreements were signed and would be added to the specs.
Ben Burke with Horrocks Engineering wanted to make sure that when they get closer to advertising day, the dates in which construction begins work for everyone.
Commissioner Scott Hancock interjected he did have questions about there being no work done in the Spring of 2022 and during the summer, but Burke said they didn’t think they would have things ready for the spring and that is why it says that, but they can change the dates.
The original agreement said construction wouldn’t start until Oct. 3, according to Walrath, but that can be changed.
Hendricks clarified the schedule will be amended to not only take care of the construction issues, but also the regular quarry and financial issues, stating there were quite a few things that needed to be reviewed.
“The State of Idaho only accepts applications on a quarterly basis, the next one is in March,” Hendricks said. “Which gives them a couple months to finish the EDA application. Some of the challenges they have with the funding agencies is because the EDA could look at this project a couple of different ways and will make that determination.”
The specs of the design needed to be completed in order for the EDA to look into the construction of the project, Hendricks said.
Hendricks mentioned there was other funding brought forward a few years ago that needs to be coordinated with the project. Hendricks said Cannon Farms and Jerome Resources both committed $100,000, but that needs to be reaffirmed.
Idaho has two different funding sources, one from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), which could be up to $500,000, or funding the project through the State of Idaho money, which is authorized by the legislature and can be up to $400,000, according to Hendricks.
“There’s quite a bit to coordinate and reestablish over the next 30 days so the EDA can go ahead with the funding,” said Hendricks.
The EDA will either fund the project out of the COVID relief money they have been receiving, or through the general Public Works fund, Hendricks said.
As previously stated in other meetings, Hendricks stated the county will need to come up with 20% of their own funding for the road, and then the EDA will provide the other 80%. If the county does not receive the grant from the state, it will fall back on the commissioners to find other funding for the project, Hendricks said.
The commissioners then unanimously approved to accept Horrocks Engineering’s project design, file sheets, environmental documents, file report and all other design specs for the project.