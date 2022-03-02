Jefferson County Planning and Zoning held a public hearing for the approval of the new Zoning Ordinance and Map at the County Commissioner’s Meeting on Feb. 23. The Commissioners approved the Zoning Ordinance, but due to a number of concerns voiced at the hearing, decided to further investigate concerns about the Zoning Map.
The largest changes to the zoning map are proposed to be in the areas west of Roberts, according to Erik Stout with Planning and Zoning. Areas west of Roberts are being changed from Ag-40 to Ag-20 areas. This change is intended to simplify farmer’s lots if they choose to break up their land or sell parts of it.
The proposed zoning map also changes two section miles east and west of Rigby, to allow the area to be consistent with the City’s Area of Impact Agreement. Some residential areas are being changed from R-5 zones, to R-1 zones, which will allow for simpler lot divisions for developers to build and expand the city.
“Currently, these areas are R-5 zones, which is inconsistent with the Area of Impact,” Stout said.
He stated that re-zoning these to R-1 allows the city to maximize use of the land, and hopefully will encourage growth and development to the area.
Planning and Zoning heard from multiple community members at the public hearing who voiced their concerns over the re-zoning of their land. Land-owner Steven Daniels was one of these speakers.
Daniels owns a small farm with cows, goats, chickens, roosters and ducks, and would hopes his family will be able to continue on his property for years to come.
Daniels stated that he fears the proposed re-zoning of his land from an R-5 to an R-1 will diminish his rights over his own land, regarding what he is allowed to do with it, and whether he still have rights to water his whole property with his current water rights.
“It feels like the developers’ property rights are more important than ours,” Daniels said at the hearing.
Addressing this concern, County Commissioner Scott Hancock discussed some of the rights of current land owners. He explained that uses of land lots prior to zoning and ordinance changes, would be allowed to continue after the changes take place.
“We call it a pre-existing non-conforming use,” said Stout, “any uses of land prior to the adoption of a new ordinance won’t be affected. It will be allowed to continue as long as the use doesn’t change.”
Residential zoning changes don’t have many differences between them, according to Stout. Changing from R-5 to R-1 poses much less change in land usage than changing from a residential zone to a commercial zone.
In fact, according to Stout, the newly adopted ordinance allows for certain land uses in both R-1 and R-5 zones that were not previously allowed under the old ordinance, such as the use of a commercial greenhouse.
Rezoning the land, in this case, will not necessarily change much about it, other than the fact that it may possibly see an increase in population density, Stout stated.
Luke Hicks, a community member who serves on several canal boards also addressed his concerns about the zoning changes during the hearing.
Hicks commented that the proposed zoning changes will likely cause conflict for the canal companies in the area.
“It’s hard to water one-acre lots,” said County Commissioner Roger Clark. “You’d have to run a ditch through each of the one acre lots, and after 20 of those, you start to lose water in the ground.”
Canal water is listed as agricultural, and many of the proposed zoning changes would pose certain hardships for land owners trying to water their land. Changing many of these zones to R-1 would disallow agricultural water from being used, according to Hicks.
“This is a concern canal companies have,” said Clark, “they worry about losing water storage rights.”
The Bureau of Reclamation, who control water storage in the local reservoirs, perform audits to ensure agricultural water is being used for agricultural purposes, not subdivisions or homes, Hancock stated.
According to Clark, this is an ongoing concern for canal companies with all development.
After hearing from Hicks, the commissioners resolved that they would wait to approve the proposed zoning map. According to County Commissioner Shayne Young, the entire county is irrigated by the canal companies.
“The last thing we want to do is cause potential damage to our canal companies,” said Young. “We’ll need more time to investigate it, look and discuss.”
The commissioners will reconvene on Feb. 28 to further discuss the concerns brought up in the hearing.
“We’re trying to figure out what’s best for the county,” said Clark.