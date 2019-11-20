Jefferson County commissioners have committed to pursue a county noise ordinance after receiving numerous complaints about there not being one.
The commissioners discussed the issue with Sheriff Steve Anderson and Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer in a Nov. 12 meeting. Nine people — later confirmed to be in favor of a noise ordinance, were in attendance. Commissioner Scott Hancock said the meeting would not be open for comment, though he later allowed one attendee to speak.
Starting off the meeting, Hancock asked whether Sheriff Steve Anderson had seen the potential noise ordinance. Hancock said he thought county attorney Weston Davis had provided him with one. Anderson said he had not seen the noise ordinance.
Hancock said the county’s attorneys had updated an ordinance Blake Schaat provided commissioners withwhen he approached them earlier in 2019. Butikofer said the prosecutor’s staff had not made any changes to the ordinance, though some areas had been highlighted. He said the ordinance would need to be updated if commissioners decided to move forward with it.
Hancock said he had looked into other noise ordinances in the state, specifically in Ada County and Boise. He said Ada County’s took two pages, while Boise’s was two. The ordinance Blake Schaat provided was 13 pages.
“What we need to determine is, ‘What is something that’s enforceable?’” Hancock said. “Do we need it this elaborate or do we need something more like the county of Ada or the City of Boise, or other places within the city of Idaho?”
Brad Schaat, Blake Schaat’s father, later said the ordinance had come from Jefferson County, Wash., and said county officials had since sized it down. Butikofer said he preferred the shorter ordinances and said they would be easier to prosecute.
“There’s so many exceptions and ambiguity in the one that was provided,” he said.
Hancock said the noise ordinance provided to commissioners would require noise monitoring equipment and expertise. He asked Anderson if the sheriff’s office had either. Anderson said no.
Hancock asked what would best help the sheriff enforce noise complaints. Anderson said it was not up to him.
“No, no, no, if you guys put an ordinance in place, then we’ll enforce it,” Anderson said. “We already have disturbing the peace, we can go that route. But I will say, I don’t make ordinances, the commissioners do.”
Hancock asked how disturbing the peace (Idaho Code 18-6409) currently worked in Jefferson County. Anderson said it is treated as any other misdemeanor. If an officer does not personally witness the crime, the reporting party can sign a disturbing the peace ticket. If the officer personally witnesses it and the victim was willing, the offender can potentially be charged. Blake Schaat has previously said disturbing the peace does not help in the case of wedding venues because a person must “maliciously and willfully” cause the disturbance.
Commissioner Shayne Young said he would like to see a simpler ordinance than the 13-pager provided. Commissioner Roger Clark said he had received comments from people not in favor of a noise ordinance because of their concerns about its impact on them.
“They’re not aware of really what the ordinance is going to be, but yet, they’re concerned about just their everyday living, if they’re going to be causing noise, if their neighbor’s going to complain about (it) and whether the sheriff’s office is going to be over there,” Clark said.
Clark said the laws could already be in place in terms of nuisance and disturbing the peace, but said perhaps all the steps were not being followed.
“Maybe that’s what we need to work more on, if we do have complaints,” Clark said.
Hancock said he felt the commissioners would need to have a noise ordinance. He said they would want to have exceptions for agriculture. Young said lawn mowing may also need to be an exception, but then said the time limits of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. could take care of that.
“Honestly, that’s one of the best tools in that ordinance, is the time, for the deputies,” Anderson said. “But once again, you still have the disturbing the peace code, which has no time.”
Anderson said he hoped his deputies had offered disturbing the peace as an option for those in attendance who had complained. Brad Schaat said they had not offered it. Anderson said he would ensure it would be an option for complainants in future.
“Thank you,” Brad Schaat said.
Hancock said county officials would continue working on a county-wide ordinance.
“We are concerned about it, we just want you to know that,” Hancock told attendants.
Following the meeting, Blake Schaat asked Clark when the county would have an ordinance. Clark said he expected progress would be made by January.