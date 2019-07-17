Jefferson County commissioners are continuing to take steps to bring together enough money to pay for what is now being called the Kettle Butte Dairy and Jerome Resources Road Project.
In a special meeting July 10, commissioners made a commitment to provide $800,000 of grant match money to raise and armor the four-mile stretch of road in Roberts. This commitment is required if the county is to receive a $3.5 million grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the project.
However, the county does not yet have all $800,000, Commissioner Scott Hancock said. Thus, he said the commitment is contingent on the county receiving that funding, both from the businesses that benefit from the road — such as Jerome Resources and Kettle Butte Dairy — and from the state.
“Funding for the commitment right now is tentative,” he said.
However, not having the money right now is OK, he said.
“We do have the opportunity and the ability to withdraw at any time,” Hancock said about the commitment.
Hancock said in a previous meeting about the project that the county cannot afford the full $800,000 on the four-mile stretch of road, as $800,000 is about a third of the county’s road and bridge budget. He said part of the commitment money would come from the county, and remaining funds would need to be provided by the state, Kettle Butte Dairy and Jerome Resources.
“If any or all (funds) do not come through, then we will cancel this,” he said.
Commissioners Hancock and Shayne Young both voted in favor of signing the letter of commitment. Commissioner Roger Clark was not present at the meeting.
The letter of commitment will be sent to EDA as a continuation of the county’s grant application. After the vote, Young turned to Pauline Johnson, who is with the Development Company. The Development Company has been helping the county with the EDA grant application process.
“Is it looking good for us?” Young asked Johnson.
Johnson nodded, and the commissioners adjourned the meeting.