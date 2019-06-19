It is maybe once or twice a year that Jefferson County coroner Lavar Summers needs to move a body to the west side of the state for an autopsy.
Few deaths in southeast Idaho require an autopsy, and the closest forensic pathologist is in Boise.
“It’s just sad that we can’t keep a full-time forensic pathologist busy on this side of the state,” Summers said.
Most of the time, Summers said he can borrow a van from Eckersell Funeral Home to transport the body the four to five hours to the state capitol. But sometimes, such as during the first week of April this year, the funeral home is too busy, Summers told county commissioners in their June 10 meeting. When that happens, there isn’t a set alternative transportation method in place, he said.
“(Eckersell’s) were pretty busy that weekend,” Summers said. “I said ‘What about putting the body bag in the back of my pickup and going over. So then they loaned me, or let me use one of their shipping boxes — and it has a waxed cardboard cover over it — and then strapped it to my pickup.”
The box was a little too large for the bed of the truck, but Summers managed to transport the body to Boise that way. This was during the spring, but Summers said if he had to do the same thing in the summer, it would not work as well.
“In the summertime, it’s 100, 110 degrees traveling to Boise for five hours,” he said. “That’s going to be a decomp issue with the body.”
This is not only a Jefferson County issue. Summers said Sam Butikofer, the new Madison County coroner, called him. According to Summers, Butikofer said he also had to figure out a solution for transporting bodies for autopsies. Summers said Butikofer was concerned about being sued for the way the bodies were transported. So, Butikofer suggested Jefferson, Fremont and Madison counties invest in one dedicated vehicle for all three counties to use for the autopsies, Summers said.
“These three counties, we may do one or two autopsies a year,” Summers said.
Summers said he was not as concerned as Butikofer about being sued.
“We do it so rarely, I can’t see where it would be to our advantage to go out and buy a van that’s going to sit 99% of the time,” Commissioner Hancock said.
“Exactly,” Summers said.
With that, the idea of buying a dedicated vehicle was put aside, the commissioners along with Summers discussed other possible solutions. Suggestions were numerous, but included building a sort of cooler box that could be used during warmer months, renting vans from Idaho Falls funeral homes when Eckersell’s is too busy and getting a van that could be used for other purposes in addition to autopsy transportation.
“We had an old van that probation used, but they just sold that thing,” Hancock said. “It’s sitting around for a long time, and it wasn’t being used, so they finally just got rid of it.”
Hancock said his recommendation was for Summers to ask the other funeral homes and rental places about the possibility of renting a cargo van. Summers said he would look into it and let the commissioners know what he finds out.