Jefferson County Emergency Manager, Rebecca Squires, discussed with the Jefferson County commissioners the number of COVID cases that are coming up and how that affects the previous policy for Emergency Sick Leave during the commissioners Aug. 9 meeting.
Squires stated this policy expired at the end of July, which had provided five days of Emergency Sick Leave, but the commissioners decided not to renew this policy.
Squires mentioned she had reached out to other agencies to ask if they were still using this policy, and fifteen of them replied and stated no.
According to Squires, there are approximately 15 cases per 10,000 people.
Squires stated she struggles in a few ways when it comes to PTO when employees contract COVID. Squires said as an employee, she is required to manage her PTO, but there is a government push to have people stay home when they do get sick.
“A factor that influences me is there are vaccines available,” said Squires. “I’m really heartbroken this has become a political issue. We have a vaccine that has become a political football.”
According to Squires, she believes it isn’t right that the county should give the employees leave if they haven’t protected themselves and worked to get the vaccine. Squires stated she understands there are reasons to not take the vaccine, but it is a hard sell for her.
Commissioner Roger Clark stated he does not want somebody who has COVID to come into the office and get others sick.
“I’m pro vaccine all the way,” said Commissioner Shayne Young. “But we need to protect other peoples rights all the way. We are designed to help mitigate these things so people won’t lose their salaries.”
Squires countered by stating the county is basically paying employees to not be in the office because they chose not to take the vaccine.
DMV Administrator Jessica Roach came before the commissioners to state her concerns are that when an agency requires employees to isolate for ten days, it can be really hard on the department. Roach also stated this virus isn’t going away any time soon; whether people have the vaccine or not, people are still getting sick.
Young then mentioned it seems some of the vaccines aren’t working as well as other ones.
“I’m not going to force my employees to get the vaccine,” said Roach. “They have to do it on their own. But again, I can see both sides. I can see that it’s a cycle, but I can also see the loss.”
Roach stated, vaccine aside, something should be put in place.
Squires mentioned she could be convinced either way. But the county could offer paid time off if they are vaccinated, that is an option.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated, at this point, he believes they should move forward with the policy the county already has. The current policy is masks are not required by any departments, and neither is the vaccine. Hancock believes they should continue to move forward. They will have to learn to live with it for now; the county cannot continue to just shut everything down.
Squires stated if a large department had to bring in backfill, that is an extra expense incurred, even though it is already budgeted.
Hancock stated they may have seen a recent surge, but it could also plummet quickly.
“The vaccine is the best tool we have,” Squires said. “So if you can do it, I recommend it.”