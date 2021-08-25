The Jefferson County Commissioners discussed insurance carriers and policies with Carlos Aponte during their past few meetings, and ultimately decided to stay with Blue Cross for their stop loss and administrative plan on Aug. 17.
On July 26, Aponte presented to the commissioners their numbers regarding their insurance options and what their strategy was moving forward.
According to Aponte, they have an incurred cost of $60,000, which is affecting how the numbers are coming out. Aponte stated, as of right now, the loss ratio is 128%, so the commissioners are paying more for insurance. Blue Cross is in the process of trying to recoup some of their losses that have been paid by this. Aponte expects this to still be high for the time being.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said the commissioners needed to be reminded of the prior five years. Hancock mentioned he doesn't like the idea of being pooled.
Aponte stated if the commissioners want to receive the benefit of not being pooled, they would have to change companies; Blue Cross and Regence still look at the overall pool.
Aponte stated being a part of the pool means they are pooled with other companies and they are not going to get as much of an increase because they are taking the averages of the highs and lows from the other entities to create an average.
The county had once been with a different insurance model, but the pooling from them was more dramatic and had more adverse effects with the fluctuations up and down. As a county, they have to decide what pool they are more comfortable in.
Aponte went to Clerk Colleen Poole and Poole stated the county has a higher turnover rate of employees than in previous years. Aponte stated a lot of times, when this happens, the county has claims that will go up because of this.
During the meeting, Hancock said they are looking at the premiums for the employees and are seeing that they pay $771.60, but are projecting $977.24 per employee per month. Aponte stated he was going to try and get this at 75% of that number.
Aponte stated changing carriers is heavier on the employees. Blue Cross and Regence covers this a lot smoother. Aponte mentioned they have been successful at not taking as much of an increase in the pool.
Aponte stated he would work on researching more deeply into the different insurance carriers and the percentages and increases/decreases each insurance carrier had.
At the commissioners Aug. 9 meeting, Aponte came back before the commissioners, stating Blue Cross had gone back twice and adjusted their rates. There are still negotiations going on.
According to Aponte, Blue Cross was hesitant to lower their aggregate factor. The fixed funds had gone down from a 12% increase to a 5% increase.
Hancock stated Pacific Source's fixed costs are lower than Blue Cross, but Blue Cross's argument is they have better contracts with hospitals.
Hancock mentioned they had one bad year but did not take into account the good years they had with Blue Cross.
Aponte stated if they were with anyone else they would see a 30% to 40% increase on the spec. These are the things that need to be considered if the commissioners want to change carriers.
Aponte asked if the commissioners were willing to take a chance on the specs fluctuating with a different carrier. Aponte mentioned Pacific Source would love to have this policy, but Aponte noticed that Blue Cross was getting more aggressive.
Hancock stated he was not personally ready to jump ship on Blue Cross.
Clark stated the county is saving about $16 an employee for admin fees.
Aponte mentioned Pacific Source still pools them.
Aponte also mentioned to the commissioners the HRA had 37% for retirees; any elected official that retired or did not run again was allowed to keep their HRA. The HRA was designed to keep employees in the county for that reason.
The commissioners decided to have Aponte look into Blue Cross a little further and see if they would consider dropping other costs before they finalized their decision on an insurance carrier.
During the commissioner meeting held Aug. 16, Aponte informed the commissioners that Blue Cross had lowered their admin fees to $9, which was about 10% lower than the original, and about a $16,000 reduction per year.
Aponte stated to the commissioners the aggregate factor needs to stay where it is because of the claims. If the commissioners want to touch that it could get them into trouble.
"It's a fair renewal in terms of where they were and where they are now," said Aponte. "We've had some years where we've been up instead of gone down, but the way they are pooling now, it's fair."
Hancock stated he thought Blue Cross has done a good job over the years.
Commissioner Shayne Young motioned to approve Blue Cross for the county's stop loss and administrative plan, which was unanimously approved by the commissioners.