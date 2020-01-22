At the beginning of January, Jefferson County commissioners spoke with a Governor’s Office representative about their concerns moving into the legislative season.
As Idaho Gov. Brad Little prepared to give the State of the State Jan. 6 in Boise, Eastern Idaho Field Director Emma Johnson sat down with commissioners in Rigby to ask about their priorities and concerns at the state level. Here’s what made it to the top of their list:
Medicaid expansion
Medicaid expansion went into effect Jan. 1, but the program is only funded until June 30, the end of the state fiscal year. This session, lawmakers must come up with a way to continue funding the program, and the Post Register reports some lawmakers have said a portion of the money should come from counties.
Jefferson County Commissioner Scott Hancock said this is the top issue on his mind, as it could mean a significant increase in county costs.
“We really don’t want to pay any more than we’re currently paying,” Hancock said. “And under the proposals we’ve seen, our amount could go up drastically — a couple hundred thousand dollars — and we don’t want that to happen.”
Johnson said Gov. Little is confident they have found ways to fund the expansion without asking for county contributions. According to Little’s State of the State, “We have identified offsets in the budgets for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the Department of Correction, the courts, and the Catastrophic Health Care Fund.” Little also proposed the state tap into the Millenium Fund, formed as part of a master settlement agreement with tobacco companies, to help pay for the expansion.
However, counties were not entirely left off the hook in Little’s speech.
“I am asking the counties to bring the offsets in their budgets to the table, as Medicaid Expansion begins to pay for services the counties used to cover,” Little said.
Government officials have said they expect counties will pay less in indigent health care costs because much of those costs could now be covered by Medicaid.
Though the governor may make recommendations, it is ultimately up to the legislature to decide how to fund Medicaid expansion in the state.
Property taxes
Property taxes are a particular concern for Idaho and Jefferson County homeowners, who may have seen tax increases in 2019 and recent years. The 2019 Property Tax Working Group looked into possibilities of tax relief for Idahoans facing rising taxes. The Idaho legislature is expected to continue to seek solutions for property taxes.
Commissioner Roger Clark said on a county level, decreasing taxes needs to be balanced with funding needs.
“A lot of households feel like they’re paying too much, but yet that’s still — when we talk about funding for the counties and stuff — that’s really where we get our funding,” Clark said.
Johnson said the work group studied the issues surrounding property taxes but did not make any specific recommendations. She said she does not believe anything will come to fruition this legislative session.
“Where it affects everything from public education to the counties to the cities, it’s not something that we want to change without knowing how it’s going to affect it,” Johnson said.
Part of the reason Idahoans are seeing an increase in their taxes is the value of homes is increasing as more people move to the Gem State. Jessica Roach, Jefferson County assessor, said taxes are calculated by multiplying taxable property value by the levy. When multiple property values in an area go up, the levy typically decreases, which could mean an individual’s property taxes remain the same or go down. However, if the levy remains the same and values increase, taxes will also increase, Roach said.
Throughout Idaho, values have been increasing, though the homeowner’s exemption is capped at $100,000. Roach said the exemption used to be based on the market, but was capped in 2017.
However, she said values of residential property have continued rising. Roach said Jefferson County property owners saw an average increase of 12% in value in 2019.
“It’s not just Jefferson County that’s seeing this market, it’s pretty much all of Idaho that’s seeing an increase in the market,” Roach said.
One possibility to reduce property taxes would be to increase the homeowner’s exemption, thus decrease the taxable value of a home. Roach said if the exemption were increased, the tax burden would then be shifted, potentially to agriculture or commercial property. Jefferson County Treasurer Kristine Lund agreed there would be a shift, and said there is “never a tax credit without a consequence.”
“The residential property owners are carrying a bulk of the tax bill, so I think they’re looking at ways to alleviate some of that pressure on them,” Lund said.
Transportation
Commissioner Shayne Young said he would like to see more funding for transportation in Idaho. Jefferson County has more than 800 miles of road that need maintained, and the county currently has a road and bridge budget of $4 million.
“How do we increase it so we get more budget for our roads? ... We’re growing here and we need an exit somewhere here, and we don’t have money for that,” Young said.
Hancock and Young both said an increase on fuel tax could create a significant increase in funding for roads, and would tax those who use them.
Dave Walrath, head of the county road and bridge department, said about $1.75 million of the road and bridge budget goes to repairs.
Gov. Little did not address a fuel tax or specifics regarding transportation in his State of the State address, but did say Idaho “must address transportation deficiencies” in the long-term.