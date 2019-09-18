The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners has made an official statement regarding taking over State Highway 48: they aren’t interested.
Commissioners adopted a resolution Sept. 9 that read: “NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of County Commissioners does hereby declare, after receiving near unanimous negative input from the residents of Jefferson County, that the County does not have any interest in taking over the ownership and maintenance of State Highway 48.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock said in reality, input from the public had been unanimously negative, not nearly unanimous.
“It’s not in our best interest at this point,” Hancock said about taking over the highway.
Jerry Ramirez, with the county road and bridge department, said taking over Highway 48 would “be too much” for the county.
Commissioners unanimously approved the resolution.
The resolution comes after a July 8 public hearing in which six people testified against the county taking over the highway. None spoke in favor. Concerns from the public revolved primarily around the cost of maintaining the road and the idea the road would be a burden to the county. Some said they felt the Idaho Transportation Department was trying to free itself from responsibility of the road.
Idaho Transportation Department representatives said the reasoning for the department’s interest in giving the county a 24-mile stretch of the road had to do with the growth of the county. ITD District Six Planner Mark Layton said ITD would not be able to add many more access points due to the department’s policies, but said the county may have more latitude. He said the road also passed seven schools and its being a state highway may no longer be as safe.
ITD offered to pay the county $9.5 million to take over the highway or to consider putting another interchange in Rigby — a $20 million value, ITD District Six engineer Jason Minzghor said. Hancock said it could cost $6 million to replace one of the bridges on the road, while the county’s entire budget for road and bridge is around $4 million. The stretch of road has 15 bridges, Layton said during the hearing.