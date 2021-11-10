During the Nov. 1 commissioner meeting, Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway and Planner Erik Stout went over the county’s zoning ordinance with the commissioners to discuss what they found and what they wanted to go over before the ordinance’s final revision.
Planning and Zoning has been reviewing the zoning ordinance for the county over the past year.
The original zoning ordinance was about 80 pages long, but has since been taken down to around 70 pages. Hathaway stated there have been lots of meetings with the Planning and Zoning commission reading and rereading the ordinance, as well as going over what needs to be taken out and/or clarified.
During the meeting, commissioners went through the entirety of the document, and discussed questions they had on various pages.
One of the questions brought up by Commissioner Shayne Young was the public hearings and whether 30 minutes was long enough for the presenter to discuss what was going on, and it was agreed that was enough time. Individuals with comments will be allowed five minutes now instead of three; if it is a complicated case, there could be more time allotted.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor pointed out discretion is necessary, and there may be situations where the time limit is not appropriate, as providing information in a hearing needs to be fair.
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked about Ag-40 and clustering.
Stout clarified in a later conversation that clustering allows lot sizes to be smaller than the required zoning, but to do that they have to have a certain amount of land.
Currently to cluster, Stout stated someone would need 80 acres in order to get a cluster in an Ag-40 zone. It would be the lot size divided by the zone, so there could be 2 splits in an 80 acre parcel on Ag-40. The original purpose of clustering was to preserve farm ground.
Stout clarified it’s not a significant issue they have seen, but something Planning and Zoning is looking into and clarifying.
Stout also showed a map during the meeting, indicating some of the areas that are currently non-conforming. Planning and Zoning would like to put higher density housing into the Area of Impact (AOI).
Hathaway included discussion on having the buffer be from R-1 to R-10 for Ririe and Menan’s AOI.
According to Hathaway, once the county has agreed upon the updated Zoning Ordinance, they will move on to the Capitol Improvement plan, alongside the updated areas of impact for all of the cities within Jefferson County.