During the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting July 6, the commissioners discussed the variance that was brought to their attention regarding 465 N and it’s connection to the private road for the Cottonwood subdivision that has broken a variance according to Jefferson County Planning and Zoning.
Commissioner Shayne Young started the meeting by stating he would like for there to be a review of the letter that was sent to Josephine Smith through Jefferson County Planning and Zoning.
“There are other interests besides Planning and Zoning issues,” said Young. “And we need to be sure that we’re not closing a road that is in the best interest of the county and all of the legalities there.”
Young mentioned Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor lives on the private road located east of 465 N, and because of that, it involves Taylor directly. The commissioners discussed they will look into outside counsel and do further research of the property and road.
According to Young, the commissioners are not doing any research, per se, but will be hiring outside legal counsel that are experts in the field of planning and zoning.
“465 N has been there for quite some time,” said Young. “We don’t close a road until we know that it’s legal. There are some legal questions that have to be answered.”
Young stated Planning and Zoning Director Kevin Hathaway won’t be doing outside research, the legal counsel will. According to Young, planning and zoning may have jumped the gun before the commissioners were able to look into the legalities of the easement.
Commissioner Scott Hancock and Commissioner Roger Clark both agreed the commissioners would look into outside counsel on this matter.
According to Clark, it’s not that Hathaway did something he shouldn’t have. With a compliance case, letters are normally sent out, but there should have been more research done.
“When you talk about a third party that will research, you get someone that isn’t biased,” said Clark. “Planning and zoning were going off of what they found when they went through the records. I’m not gonna say that what they found wasn’t correct, but we are going to have another set of eyes look it over for other issues.”
Clark stated there will be those who will not be happy with the final decision, but hopes it will work out for everybody.
Taylor stated he discussed stepping down from this with Young on Friday, and he absolutely agrees and also came in on Friday to search for someone in the county to take his place.
However, Taylor stated that before he stepped down, while he still had his prosecuting attorney hat on, he wanted to caution the commissioners of reconsideration of the action.
“That is acting in a quasi judicial function,” said Taylor. “Because you’re deciding whether or not to enforce the law or what law is specific on this. So I caution you on that.”
Hancock stated he understood, and that is why it wasn’t listed as an action item. The letter that was sent out was an action, but as far as road closure, Hancock stated they needed to do their due diligence and more legal research before moving forward.
Hancock stated the commissioners are in the process of doing a lot of investigating. There are a lot of questions that need to be gone over and have more research into, such as what demonstrates the creation of a road, and is it a violation of a variance that was granted in 1978 by having somebody that uses a road that connects to a private road.
“We as commissioners are looking to do the right thing,” Hancock said. “we want to make sure that the right decisions are made with no biases when we come to a resolution.
Hancock then read a letter from Fire Chief Carl Anderson, which stated to the commissioners that the International Fire Code (IFC) requires two separate roads when subdivisions exceed 30 dwellings. The current county code states there needs to be two access points when there are more than 25 dwellings.
According to the letter from Anderson, the Cottonwood subdivision exceeded 25 dwellings years ago, and 465 is widely considered as a second access road into the subdivisions. Without the roadway, the subdivision is out of compliance with the IFC requirements and county ordinance.
Stated in the letter, Anderson mentioned Google Maps shows 465 N as a road.
The letter from Anderson concluded by saying that in a life or death situation, he would not want emergency responders to have to reroute to get to someone in need.
Young then reads the letter from Planning and Zoning that was sent to Josephine Smith on June 23, 2021. Smith’s property is located on 465 N and is an access point for through-traffic.
According to the letter, 465 N came 30 years after the private road that leads to Cottonwood subdivision. 465 N has caused public confusion that the two roads are a single through street.
The letter states when the developer of the subdivision, Dennis Dow, applied to the commission for the plat in 1978, the commission granted a variance, an exception to the law. Under the law, at that time, the county reported roads needed to be at least 30 feet wide. However, the commission allowed Dow to build a 15 foot wide road with an easement that will only have seven residential lots. 465 N was supposed to end in a cul-de-sac, but it does not end.
The letter goes on to state to the west of the private road is four homes and five lots, which are connected to 4100 E by a separate dead-end road that has a 15 foot wide bridge. The lots and the road were recorded with the county in 2008, 30 years after the Cottonwood subdivision was approved.
According to the letter, by letting traffic drive through the Cottonwood lots, you have transformed the private road that serves the seven homes into a county through street. Dow’s 15 foot easement was not meant to sustain through-traffic and is not permitted to serve the lots outside of the Cottonwood subdivision.
The letter then states Smith’s lot along with the other lots on 465 N are in violation of the variance that was approved in 1978. These violations require immediate action; to cease-and-desist permitting access across Smith’s property through the Cottonwood private subdivision road. If Smith continued to permit through traffic, the county may require all owners of the lots to widen and pave the full length of the road, 465 N, to conformity with the counties current requirements through Jefferson County Road and Bridge.
During the concluding portion of the letter, Smith had until July 26 to comply with the requirements stated in the letter, otherwise failure to do so would be a misdemeanor with up to six months in jail, a fine of $300, or both.
Hathaway stated he doesn’t have any knowledge of outside research, besides his own, that has been done on this variance.
According to Hathaway, the way it works, 465 N is a private road, and it was originally approved in 1978 with a variance to allow seven homes to be built on the road, but planning and zoning never does that. The variance was for seven homes, but there are much more than seven homes.
“When we do a compliance letter, and when somebody complains about an issue that falls in the compliance category, then we investigate it,” Hathaway said. “As long as we have a complainant, then we can go forward and investigate.”
Hathaway then stated he supposed the confusing thing was the cease-and-desist letter to quit using the unauthorized road. The county didn’t go out to put roadblocks up or anything like that.
“This isn’t an uncommon practice for us,” said Hathaway. “We’ve had 70 compliance cases since March, and only 17 of those we had to do additional follow up action with.”
Hathaway stated it is a requirement that he follow county ordinances and how best to determine what happened and move forward with a decision.
Young then stated there is never a place in the county where they don’t have ordinance violations, but when it includes a road that has been there for several decades, it takes into consideration other criteria and research. Young asked where was the expert when the letter was sent.
Hathaway stated he does know that 465 N was originally allowed to have seven homes by variance, which was a violation of the ordinance as in ‘78, as in ‘84, as in 2008 and as it is today. Hathaway stated an additional five plots were allowed on that road that should not have been. All of these things, so far, are planning and zoning issues.
Hathaway then stated the planning and zoning commission has not yet taken final action. Hathaway is unaware of what additional research needs to be done, according to the commissioners.
“This is in the beginning stages,” said Hathaway. “I think there’s a misconception that this has gone beyond the point of no return.”
Clark stated the letter to the resident has put the resident in a precarious situation. That if she doesn’t abide by the cease-and-desist, she will get a misdemeanor.
According to Hathaway, they send a letter so the property owner will understand there is an issue that needs to be addressed immediately.
The commissioners then opened public comment. Taylor then stated his attorney would like to comment on Taylor’s behalf as a private citizen.
Bradley Carter, with Givens Pursley LLC in Boise, stated there are many issues, but as he understands it, the issue is with the private road. The issue is between the people who own the private road and the county.
“As I see it, the county did grant the variance, there has been a violation of that variance, and so the county’s interest here is enforcing the terms of that variance,” said Carter. “The way I would see it, the law needs to be complied with, and then if there are issues with the easement, then the issues can be sorted through.”
Carter pointed out the county has significant enforcement discretion, it’s not uncommon to send notice when a legal violation has occurred. However, that doesn’t mean that the day of that letter, the county doesn’t have to 100% do something. The county can exercise discretion moving forward. Once an unlawful situation is identified, that unlawful situation needs to come to people’s attention so the process of resolving it starts.
According to Carter, his concern is that if an unlawful situation is recognized, and then there’s some ambiguity if the county is going to enforce it or not, that can actually impede the ability of the private citizens to address it. The focus then goes to a dispute on whether it’s lawful or unlawful, rather than the focus being on how do we address the terms of the variance.
The commissioners then moved on to allow the public to speak.
Diana Thompson, who lives off of 465 N, stated emergency services are able to access homes off of both roads, including Josie’s home, but the bridges were not meant to sustain through-traffic beyond the seven intended users. Diana went on to say she felt less safe living on 465 N than living in Idaho Falls, which has a population of approximately 60,000.
Todd Thompson followed his wife by stating according to him and some of the neighbors, they are not in favor of bringing the bridge up to county standards as it will come as an enormous cost to the residents in the area.
Steve Wilson then followed Todd. Wilson stated he has lived in the county for a long time, and the gravel road has been there for 35 years. The road the Taylor’s live on has been there for over 40 years.
Wilson then addressed the Thompsons stating they had to have seen the private road when they purchased their property. Both parties disagreed on who saw the driveway and who knew what when they moved in.
“Before we go shutting that off, Planning and Zoning, and clamping down on them, you better recognize that there is a prescriptive easement there,” said Wilson. “And the letter you sent to Miss Josie was not a good letter, and I don’t think it’s right.”
Travis Smith, who is the son of Josephine, stated he grew up in the Cottonwoods. The road was built when he was a child and it has always been a through road.
“I don’t think that the road should be closed,” said Travis. “And I think that the letter that was sent was erroneous, it’s not factual, and it should be nullified.”
Others who live in the county provided public comments not only about their concern with the possibility of removing the road, but what was stated in the letter that was sent to Josephine and how the matter has been handled. The public wants it to be researched independently, and not have any counsel from Taylor or his attorney.
Hancock then stated this is not a debate, and the commissioners are taking public comments. He stated the commissioners are going to be doing more research in the coming days.
Young stated he sees no research has been done regarding the laws.
Taylor then stated that they do know a law is being broken.
Hancock rebutted with they know a variance is being broken.
“Which is a county law,” said Taylor.
“That’s something we also need to look at,” said Hancock.
Rick Miles, who owns a building on 465 N, stated he has spent thousands of dollars upkeeping the road. Traffic has significantly increased on the road, even though he has put up signs to try and detour traffic. Miles hopes the commissioners come to a resolution and he doesn’t want Josie to suffer any amount of grief from this.
Natalie Sermon followed by stating she would appreciate that the commissioners not take legal counsel from someone who has a personal interest in the case who is still making comments and having comments made on his behalf.
“I’m still a private citizen,” said Taylor. “I can comment just like you.”
“He’s retained by the county,” said Wilson. “You need to sit him down.”
Hancock interjected and stated their decision as commissioners will be to obtain outside legal counsel and table any action on the letter until there is more research.
It was unanimously approved by the commissioners until the meeting of July 12, when they will revisit the variance in open session and discuss outside legal counsel.