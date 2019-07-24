The building permit fee for Harwood Elementary will cost significantly less after Jefferson County commissioners voted July 15 to waive about $12,000 of the fee for addition’s to the school.
The school district would otherwise have been charged $15,327, said planning and zoning administrator Kevin Hathaway. He said the school district approached planning and zoning about having part of that fee waived.
The county previously waived most of the fee for the district’s new school, Cottonwood Elementary. Hathaway said the fee for the new school would have been about $63,000. He said instead, the county charged $3,000. Hathaway said that had been done with an understanding the waived portion would be put toward traffic safety. He said in the case of Harwood, the school would not need new traffic safety measures.
“I guess I’ve been looking for a basis under which we could justify discounting it,” he said.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock said there is a history of waiving fees for the school district since the district is another government agency, though he said that is not official policy.
“We’ve decided in the past that it was probably better to just charge the actual cost that it was going to cost us to do the inspections, the reviews, and anything associated with it, and we allowed, well, we made a special adjustment to the fee to accommodate that,” he said. “We didn’t charge the commercial rate simply because it was another government agency, one of which our county residents pay anyway. That was the thought process.”
Hancock asked how much Hathaway thought the county should charge to cover inspection costs. Hathaway said he thought $3,000 would be good, since it is consistent with what the county charged for Cottonwood.
“So Kevin, you’re good with that, though?” Commissioner Roger Clark asked Hathaway, regarding waiving the fees.
“Like I said, I’d love to have the fees, but it kind of hurts the — you’re just passing from one hand to another,” he said. “It helps the taxpayers.”
The commissioners voted unanimously to reduce the permit fee to $3,000.