Jefferson County Comprehensive Plan nearing completion

The Jefferson County Commissioners and Planning and Zoning department are nearing the approval of the Comprehensive Plan.
The Comprehensive Plan, or Comp Plan, is a guiding, non-regulatory document meant to aid in the growth of a county. The previous plan was about 15 years old, and Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway stated their office has spent about two years revising the document.
“There’s a lot of things to consider in a Comp Plan and we’ve worked to get a lot of input and make sure everyone has a voice in it,” Hathaway said.
At the commissioner meeting Aug. 17, commissioner Scott Hancock stated that he believes the document is clean and about ready to go.
“I’m ready to get this thing approved,” Hancock said.
The Comp Plan must be approved by resolution and appeared on the Aug. 24 Commissioner’s agenda.
“I’m hopeful we’ll get it passed,” Hathaway said. “I feel good about the plan and how it’s evolved. It’s complete and well thought through.”
With the growth Jefferson County continues to see, Hathaway said that has really been a driving force in all the updates the department is working through.
According to Hathaway, the county is seeing consistent and steady growth, with the number of permits higher than last year’s at the same month.
Other projects the Planning and Zoning Department is currently handling includes updates to the subdivision ordinances, zoning, capital improvement plan and the Area of Impact Agreements with the cities in Jefferson County, Hathaway said.
According to Hathaway, the new Comp Plan will be available for all to read and has a lot more clarifications and is more user-friendly.
“The plan was 15 years old so I think a lot of the changes in the county have been addressed,” he said.