Jefferson County Planning and Zoning has drawn up a tentative Comprehensive Plan with public hearings scheduled for 7:00 p.m., March 24 at the new commissioners room in the annex building.
The Comprehensive Plan outlines the vision for the county in many areas including transportation, parks and recreation, community design and more.
At the public hearing, citizens of Jefferson County will be able to voice their thoughts on what they think the county is in need of. Written comments may also be submitted to be read at the hearing for those unable to attend.
A second meeting will be held after the public hearing for the adoption of the Comprehensive Plan once community input is taken into consideration and the plan updated.
“It’s very easy for people to read and understand,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said. “It’s not trying to hide anything and people will be able to understand what’s in the plan.”
For citizens that are unable to attend the public hearing, comments and suggestions can email the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning department at khathaway@co.jefferson.id.us or call at 208-745-9220.
“I’m excited for the update,” said Kevin Hathaway, administrator for Jefferson County Planning and Zoning. “It’s similar in the goals we’ve had in the past but it’s updated with our growth patterns.”
Hathaway said the Comprehensive Plan was last updated in 2005 and counties are supposed to update them every ten to 20 years so they’re right on track. In the 15 years since the plan was last updated, the trends and growth patterns in the county have changed.
“We’ve updated and streamlined some sections and updated the statistics,” he said. “I think we’ve more correctly given sources of data but we aimed to have long-term, accurate goals.”
Hathaway said he believes updating the Comprehensive Plan is a positive and necessary thing for the county. He feels confident in the statistics and resources for Jefferson County growth. Hathaway also said that the Comprehensive Plan is a living document that’s able to be amended with corrections.
“It’s a living document; it’s not like the Magna Carta or anything,” Hathaway said.