Jefferson County Commissioners with with Spyglass representative Joel McCutchan to review a cost reduction analysis through Spyglass during their commissioner meeting on Dec. 6.
Joel McCutchan met with Clerk Colleen Poole to discuss what they do for their clients before he met with the commissioners.
According to McCutchan, they are an independent firm that works for their clients to recover and reduce communication expense. McCutchan mentioned there are companies who are known for over-billing their clients.
Spyglass was formed in 2001 in Ohio, said McCutchan. The important thing to know, according to McCutchan, is they know the telecom industry.
McCutchan stated they are not in the business of selling anyone anything or switching anything, they are actually in the business of doing an audit of the bills.
“We find the dollars that have been over-billed through history and bring it back to the county as a refund,” said McCutchan. “We do average a 25% reduction in spending. It’s holding the providers accountable.”
McCutchan mentioned their company has the largest database in the country when it comes to relative pricing, discount promotions and billing formats.
Their company finds savings in 99% of their engagements, according to McCutchan. There is a chance the county is not being overcharged, so there is no fee, but then they’re reassured the county isn’t losing any money. Their company has 13,000 clients and identified $85 million in savings.
Typically, McCutchan asks how many locations they operate with; Jefferson County operates with about four buildings itself. The reason McCutchan asks is because the more buildings you have the more providers you have.
McCutchan stated Poole had met with the commissioners, who had expressed questions about if they were being billed too much for wireless or whether there were phones that weren’t being used as a county function.
What McCutchan stated they have found through their clients is they don’t always have time to sit and look through their phone bill, so Spyglass has different tools and data to help find information about the phone bills.
Spyglass would use the previous two months invoices to review the data from the service provider and look into the information that is not seen on the bills. McCutchan mentioned it will make the bills clearer and what the client is paying; it will take three weeks to do the audit.
McCutchan made it clear there is no obligation to hire Spyglass; they get to pick and choose what the county wants to implement if they choose to work with Spyglass. According to McCutchan, there is no upfront fee for the county to pay for Spyglass to find their savings.
The commissioners met with McCutchan again on Dec. 13 to go over the verbiage and receive more information about working with Spyglass.