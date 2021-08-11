Jefferson County Commissioners went over the last few budgets during their regular meeting held Monday, Aug. 2.
Hancock excused Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor due to illness.
Assessor Jessica Roach started off the meeting by stating she did have two grade changes that she wanted to present to the commissioners. There were originally three, but the third has since fully retired.
The grade changes were the two positions of Deputy Assessor’s at the DMV; they were bumped up a grade because of a change in responsibility.
Roach stated the other grade change was for the Data Entry Deputy Assessor, and they went from a 35 hour work week to a 40 hour work week.
According to Roach, everything else was pretty much the same for the salaries, it was just those grade changes. All of the other salaries were just a regular step increase. There are no part-time employees at this time.
Roach stated the only other increase was to travel and education because they are budgeting for seven appraisers for the week in Boise, which the money will be used for housing, food and training.
Hancock then gave the update for Coroner Lavar Summers. Hancock stated the salary will be the same as the other elected officials. According to Hancock, they had bumped up the miscellaneous expenses and had already gone over this with the other commissioners, as well as the autopsies budget.
Parks and Recreations Director Mickey Eames then gave her report on the budget.
Commissioner Shayne Young asked how long Eames has been doing this, and Eames said six years.
Hancock asked about the part-time employees being paid well under and if they were okay with this; Eames said she was.
Hancock asked if Eames was asking for an assistant with the addition of line five to her budget. Eames stated she needs help out there with keeping track of things. Hancock stated they really only need this for the four months out of the summer. Eames stated the assistant could start in April and go until November because those are the times she needs help the most. Eames stated she would like this to be around $17 an hour, Squires asked if this was based on step and grade and Eames stated she just picked the number. It was decided they would go over the starting pay.
Commissioner Roger Clark asked about the grants being at $150,000, and Eames stated she would like to get some toilets built by the lake. Eames stated she understood how much it costs by the mile to get these connected to the city.
According to Clark, they are about $60,000 over with revenues.
Hancock asked about the $14,000 for capitol equipment, and Eames stated she would like to purchase a little tractor, the backhoe is just too big for what they are doing.
Eames stated they would like to get a variety of trees that are not Cottonwoods. According to Eames they have been cleaning out the trees so they do not fall down and making the tree line healthier.
Hancock ultimately stated they needed to look at the salary lines, and Eames said she will get with Squires to go over them.
Squires then presented to the commissioners the prosecuting attorney’s budget and what numbers and percentages she found in her research.
According to Squires, she used the Idaho Prosecuting Attorney’s Association to determine what the average is for step and grade increases in the state of Idaho.
Squires stated for the Chief Deputy position, she would recommend just doing a step increase, keeping it at a Grade 12.
Hancock interjected and stated they haven’t been here a year yet, so he didn’t think they could have a step increase until next year.
“The way the policy is set up, yes,” said Squires. “Our department heads and elected officials are pushing forward and making sure that the wages are fair it’s a challenge, though.”
Squires stated the average for a Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney is a range anywhere from $77,000 to $80,000. This informed the commissioners and Squires about how to look at the Public Defender’s wages. There are differences in experience and with the county, as long as they are being graded the same. Squires stated it was something to consider when looking at the wages.
Squires stated as for the Deputy Criminal position, their experience is based on how long they have been licensed. Looking through the state of Idaho, Squires took an overall average within our region and all the averages; the average is $65,000 to $89,000. When Squires looked at the Grade 11 pay scale, the low is $64,000 and the high is $82,000; Squires stated that to her the pay for the Deputy Criminal fits right in with the averages, so she supports the Grade 11 increase.
Squires stated the Deputy Attorney is at a Grade 10 Step 6; Squires stated she would feel more comfortable grading it to an 11, the amount would depend on the step they would assign. Squires stated if they go to a Step 7, that would take him almost to $70,000, which is a pretty healthy increase.
Young asked if that would be right, though.
Hancock stated the commissioners don’t have his current salary on the budget.
Squires stated it would take her a minute to find the exact amount.
Hancock stated the reason he wants to talk to Taylor is because he has hired another attorney now. The other attorney is on contract, but is full-time. Hancock stated he doesn’t know if it’s just another deputy, but they need to get it right. Hancock stated he has some problems with this.
The commissioners then attempted to contact Taylor and see if he could join the Zoom call, but Taylor did not answer.
Squires stated as of right now, the Deputy Attorney is at $74,942.
Hancock reiterated and stated that is where he is currently at, and not $60,174, as the budget states.
According to Squires, they have violated their own policies to keep the wages fair. Squires stated at $74,942, that would be a Grade 11, which isn’t really on the chart. Squires mentioned this puts the Chief Deputy and the Deputy Attorney at the same grade level, which is fine if they want to be paid the same, but who’s chief, Squires doesn’t know.
According to Hancock, they have already had a discussion with Taylor many times because Taylor felt as though he couldn’t find anybody qualified to come and work for him. No matter how the commissioners worked it, Taylor couldn’t get somebody to come and work for him.
Squires stated what they need to make sure of is that the positions are properly graded. They have already exceeded where their normal policy would apply.
The commissioners then looked over the rest of Taylor’s budget expenses, and noticed there was a $13,000 increase for the Professional Service budget, and an $80,000 increase for the Litigation Expenses budget.
Clark stated looking back, they have used close to $20,000 for professional legal expenses.
Hancock stated he thinks they should be taken down; the one from $80,000 to $50,000 and the other from $30,000 down to $25,000.
The commissioners then thanked those who were present for coming and concluded the budget workshop.