Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson has received permission from the Board of Commissioners to move forward in his efforts to reinforce security at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
Anderson approached the board during the June 12 regular meeting to inquire over having two rotating deputies manning the point of entry at the courthouse, as well as implementing a single point of entry to the entire building in an additional security measure.
“We are moving into our budget process,” County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated in response to the sheriff’s request. “This is for security issues we’re seeing in other counties. Based on the environment we’re seeing out and around, where it’s time that we look at that also.”
At this point, Anderson said in an interview following the meeting, he is currently working out the cost of securing the front of the courthouse. He plans, in addition to the rotating deputies, to install metal detectors and an X-Ray machine to scan for objects which may cause a threat.
According to Anderson, Jefferson County is the only courthouse in the area which does not have a secure point of entry, and following an incident in Bingham county a few weeks ago, Anderson said an elected official reached out to him regarding the building’s security.
“I think it’s a good idea, you know, times are changing,” Anderson stated.
The incident in question, according to the Idaho State Journal article by Shelbie Harris and published on May 25, involved a 51-year-old male who was arrested at the Bingham County Courthouse after he carried a concealed and loaded handgun into the building.
The article stated the man entered the courthouse and walked through the security gate. A short time later, Harris reported, a deputy identified a handgun located inside the bag the man brought with him.
At this time, Anderson does not know when the new system and single-point of entry will be implemented as it is only in the preliminary stages. He also stated he is unaware if the single-point of entry will also affect the courthouse annex building or just the main courthouse building. These are questions, he said, which will be answered at a later point in time.
A timeline for the project has not yet been established either, he said, though he hopes to have the system implemented as soon as he can. Anderson told the board during their meeting he would have numbers and costs ready to share with them at a future meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.