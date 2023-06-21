Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson has received permission from the Board of Commissioners to move forward in his efforts to reinforce security at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Anderson approached the board during the June 12 regular meeting to inquire over having two rotating deputies manning the point of entry at the courthouse, as well as implementing a single point of entry to the entire building in an additional security measure.


