The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners signed a Disaster Emergency Declaration for flooding on the west side of the county on April 10 after working with Flood Control and Road and Bridge throughout the weekend. The discussion item came in as an amendment to the board’s published agenda due to the nature of emergency.
According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, who had travelled out to the west side during the weekend to assess the the flooding situation in the Roberts area at the Butte-Market Lake Canal on 200 N.
“We’re trying to mitigate it as best we can,” said Hancock.
While flooding as of April 10 appears to be lessening, an emergency declaration was still necessary to acquire the funds they needed to clear snow from the McCarthy Ditch, an action the board, Rob Cromwell, Public Works Administrator, and Mike Carter, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed as an integral piece of flood mitigation.
This action, Hancock said, was recommended by the National Weather Service, to keep the road from washing out as snow melt continues in the area. Rebecca Squires, Emergency Management Coordinator stated it would allow the ditch to drain more smoothly.
She also informed the board that the Flood Control District had equipment on site and were ready to mobilize as soon as the county gave them permission to do so.
“A declaration is about unlocking the resources to respond to a situation,” Squires stated, explaining that while this flooding event wouldn’t likely merit cost recovery, that it would still be necessary to allow the county to work with Flood Control to perform the necessary mitigation.
Currently, she said, the estimated price for the work is $1,600, however Cromwell stated Road and Bridge would likely work with them to help bring that price down.
Following the approval of the declaration, Squires stated she would begin working with Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor in preparing hold-harmless agreements for the property owners who might be affected by the mitigation work, and would quickly work on obtaining the necessary permissions from those property owners to begin the work.
Hancock stated that while much of the days focus was on the 200 N and the Butte-Market Lake Canal, that he also witnessed copious flooding in the Rolling Hills Subdivision, which he said resembled a lake the night before. Cromwell stated the subdivision was drying up as of that morning, but stated the subdivision would need to find solution to their drainage problems.
At the same meeting, Meteorologist Tim Axford with the National Weather service, addressed the board to give a weather and flooding update.
In light of the flooding out on the west side, Axford reported the melting process would be slowing as temperatures were expected to drop again by midweek.
Due to the snowpack in the lower elevations this year, he stated, there were two to four inches of locked up water in Roberts and Mud Lake areas, while areas around Kettle Butte still had about four to six inches. He stated between April 10 and 12 the forecast was to see three-fourths to an inch-and-a-half of melt in Roberts and Mud Lake.
The biggest help, weather-wise, in keeping major flooding at bay are the fluctuating temperatures expected in the next couple of weeks, with the Week of the 10 as an example of higher 50-degree temperatures and then a dip back down below freezing.
The forecast for the rest of the spring season, he said, saw little chance of rain in Jefferson County, further aiding the abated likelihood of severe flooding in the Snake River system.
Axford reported the valley was well on their way out of drought conditions, as the state had dealt with droughts for the last two years. Water supply seemed to be in good standing, he said, trending in the right direction although the Upper Snake System has only filled to about 50 percent.
“I imagine a spike in [water supply] as it warms up around mid May, June and July,” he said.
Due to the wetter winter, Axford said, he expects less large timber fires this coming summer as the trends lean toward a higher number of grass fires. The amount of fires in the upcoming season, he said, will also depend on human activity.
