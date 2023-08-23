Following a public hearing on the proposed ordinances for impact fee rates, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners deemed the proposed rates too high and possibly a deterrent to bringing in more local businesses.

Instead, the board chose to work with Planning and Zoning and Building Administrator Milton Ollerton to make new rate recommendations and publish notice for another hearing.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.