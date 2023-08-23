Following a public hearing on the proposed ordinances for impact fee rates, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners deemed the proposed rates too high and possibly a deterrent to bringing in more local businesses.
Instead, the board chose to work with Planning and Zoning and Building Administrator Milton Ollerton to make new rate recommendations and publish notice for another hearing.
“We don’t want to push our commercial people out of the county,” said County Commissioner Scott Hancock. “We need the tax base and the additional commercial.”
According to the rate recommendations for non residential areas, which Ollerton provided to the board at the hearing, Road and Bridge alone would collect $12.38 per square foot. Hancock noted a new commercial building of 36,000 square feet would result in about $18,000 dollars of impact fees for Road and Bridge alone. This would not include impact fees collected for the Sheriff’s office or the fire districts.
Central Fire District, who were listed in the proposal to receive $2.74 per square foot of non residential developments, had themselves only requested for the Planning and Zoning Committee to collect four cents per square foot. Their reasoning, according to Fire Commissioner Jim Deuel, mirrored the board’s concerns.
“Yes, impact fees are the way to fund growth,” Deuel said, “and a way to continue to provide adequate services... but we thought about the impact it’ll have on developers to continue to build in the county.”
According to Deuel, not just large commercial developments will be affected by the large impact fee rate proposals, but also those individuals hoping to build their homes in Jefferson County.
The PZC recommendation for impact fees on each residential structure, for Central Fire alone, was $6,296. In a letter provided to the commission, CFD asked for only $200 per residential structure. This is still an increase from their current $68 rate.
Deuel stated he knows of several people who have had to allow their adult children and their grandchildren live with them due to the high cost of building homes in the county.
Adding only $1,000 to a home, according to developer Curtis Rowell, who spoke at the meeting, will eliminate at least 1,800 buyers. All costs, not just housing costs are on the rise, he said. Rowell additionally stated this magnitude of impact fees is not present in the surrounding cities and counties.
“Respectfully, we hope you will honor our request for this fee,” Deuel implored the board during the hearing’s public comment section.
However, not all speakers at the hearing were on the same page. Roberts Fire District, who were listed in the recommendation as receiving only 50 percent of the impact fee study’s recommendation at $500 per residential and 22 cents per square foot of non residential, had requested 100 percent of the recommendation.
Their reasoning, according to fire commissioners Jerry VanLeuven and Ben Poston, is the rapid growth occurring out in the Roberts area.
In Roberts, VanLeuven said, they’ve seen several new homes built and are currently filling up one of the newest subdivisions. He stated Roberts is expected to experience 25 percent of Jefferson County’s future growth and the fire district will need to increase their services.
Currently, he said, RFD has been working on creating an annex building to protect all of the equipment at their current fire station. With growth on the way, they will likely also need to construct a new station, likely somewhere near County Line Road.
Roberts has seen unprecedented growth, according to Poston. He stated the whole footprint of Roberts is almost filled and may have to look into annexation. He is on city council and stated they have been caught off guard by the growth.
Now the council, he said is looking at future growth while getting almost constant inquiries about subdivisions around the perimeter of the city.
While CFD and the board worry about completely deterring growth with such high rates, other citizens believe this is the way the county should be controlling the growth.
Resident Nancy Hansen stated the county needed to encourage actions which would promote more commercial developments, to expand the tax base and increase an ongoing tax base instead of having such a heavy burden on the citizens.
However, she also stated the impact fees would control the growth while also relieving the financial burden of it from the residents.
“If people can’t build with the fees, then they can build somewhere else and we can continue to grow at an appropriate rate. A rate that the county taxes and system can support,” Hansen said.
According to Ollerton, the only way to move forward in controlling the growth and keeping up with it is to find a healthy balance. He stated growth is outpacing the ability of the county to keep up with it.
Infrastructure improvements will be paid, if not through impact fees, then through taxes, Ollerton stated.
While the board agreed with the sentiment, they also stated their agreement with CFD and stated the proposed rates were too high. They did not want to deter development, especially commercial development.
Hancock reminded the attendees of inflation, which also plays a hand in the increase of property taxes for citizens. Without the increase of the tax base, taxes will still go up and effect the citizens, he explained.
Planning and Zoning will republish notices with new proposed rates and hold another hearing later on.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.