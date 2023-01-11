An appeal to reconsider the denial of a land division application, submitted by Jim and Lori Newton at 4624 E 267 N, was again denied by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 2 following a public hearing.

The board elected to uphold the recommendation for denial by the Planning and Zoning Commission based on the Findings of Fact, Staff Review and Conclusions of law submitted by the Planning and Zoning and Building Department, These documents stated the lot division would go against ordinances in the Jefferson County Subdivision Code.


