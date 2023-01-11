An appeal to reconsider the denial of a land division application, submitted by Jim and Lori Newton at 4624 E 267 N, was again denied by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 2 following a public hearing.
The board elected to uphold the recommendation for denial by the Planning and Zoning Commission based on the Findings of Fact, Staff Review and Conclusions of law submitted by the Planning and Zoning and Building Department, These documents stated the lot division would go against ordinances in the Jefferson County Subdivision Code.
According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton, the land parcel in question was, in June, granted a zone change from Ag-10 to R-1. The zone change was granted to better fit with the surrounding lots, most of which belong to the Southfork Willow Creek Subdivision.
Several residents of the subdivision attended both the hearing before the PZC and the Jan. 2 hearing before the board to testify against the lot split.
“The planning and zoning’s decisions aren’t made based on public opinion, but on the facts of the case and the conclusions of law,” Ollerton stated in commencement of the hearing.
One of the main concerns brought up by the public, as well as the PZC was the road on which the parcel is located, which is a private road owned by the subdivision residents and not the Newtons. Ollerton made it clear this road was once dedicated to the county, but never was it accepted as a county road, nor entered into the system by Jefferson County Road and Bridge.
In fact, during her testimony, Southfork resident Brenda Boyd expressed the road was paid for by the residents of the subdivision and continually maintained by those residents. Ollerton mentioned to the board that the Newtons had a written agreement, or easement, with the owners of the road to use it to access their driveway and property.
However, according to the county ordinance on private roads, there can only be three lots, or dwellings, on the road, Ollerton stated. Adding another lot would increase the lot number on the private road, which is what prompted the PZC to deny the request, he continued.
Another concern, also involving the road in question, was the fact that the Newtons do not, and are not obligated, to contribute to the subdivision’s private road as they are not a part of the subdivision. This, while in itself is not a problem for the residents, the Newtons’ allegedly planned use of the property is where residents saw a problem.
According to several residents’ testimonies, the Newtons allegedly sought to split the property and build a house which they could employ as a short-term rental property, or Airbnb, and bring increased traffic of strangers down the road.
Lonnie Boyd, another testifier at the hearing, listed several issues which could possibly harm the existing community through short-term rental properties. Boyd, a short-term rental owner himself, reported that not all tenants adhere to the rules of a property, which at times results in damaged property, damage to neighboring properties, loud parties and the use of illicit substances.
Kip Manwaring, the attorney representing the Newtons at the hearing addressed all of the topics Ollerton and the public brought forth. He began by insisting the issue of the road was not the issue at hand; instead he encouraged the board to focus on the whether or not to approve the lot division, which he opined was their legal obligation to approve due to the parcel’s conformance with the ordinances.
He stated the county ordinances were confusing and that the county officials had misinterpreted them when the denial was first given. He further stated other aspects of the denial were unconstitutional.
Specifically, Manwaring referred to the concept, mentioned by Ollerton, of a non-conforming use expiring after a certain amount of time.
As part of the reconsideration, the Newtons had stated their parcel had, in the past, had a non-conforming use granted to it, and held two dwellings instead just the single dwelling allowed by the parcel’s zoning. However, Ollerton further explained that after the particular use ended, the non-conforming use expired and was no longer applicable to their parcel, which was purchased as a single parcel.
Manwaring produced evidence from the power company which showed the single parcel had at one time in the past had two different dwellings, which the power company had billed separately to power.
“What the Newton’s are asking to accomplish is not only allowable,” Manwaring stated, “but has been a historical use.”
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor then agreed with Manwaring, stating that non-conforming uses can, indeed, continue after ordinances are changed and in that right do not expire. However, he elaborated, this does not apply to a discontinued non-conforming use.
If the use is discontinued, Taylor explained, the permit will expire and further uses of the parcel will be expected to adhere to current law.
Ultimately, the board’s decision fell on the issue of the private road.
According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, they could move forward and approve the division, but would later be up against the same issues and the same ordinances when it came time to approve a building permit for the split lot. The most concerning issue, he stated, would be the new lot’s access to the road.
Currently, Ollerton said, the Newton’s have an easement to allow them to access their property by way of the road, however that easement is between the landowners and the Newtons. Expanding the use of the easement was something the board stated they were not comfortable with, which led them to their decision.
“We don’t take these [hearings] lightly,” Hancock stated after the hearing, stating each commissioner puts a lot of thought into the decisions. “This the right decision to be made.”
