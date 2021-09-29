The Jefferson County Commissioners reaffirmed the Planning and Zoning commissions decision to deny the preliminary and final plat for the Countryside Meadows subdivision proposed for Lewisville during the commissioners Sept. 20 meeting. Lewisville plans on moving forward with annexing the development.
During the meeting, Planning and Zoning Assistant Samantha Farr stated the Planning and Zoning Commission had already denied the developers due to their plan that originally had private roads with ten lots.
Commissioner Roger Clark commented the commissioners saw some issues with Lewisville annexing the subdivision, and wanted it approved by the county before it was annexed. Clark stated he wanted the roads to be put in correctly so it wouldn't cause problems in the future.
Hancock stated Planning and Zoning did deny this, and he felt as though the commissioners should uphold this decision.
Planning and Zoning administrator Kevin Hathaway stated the Planning and Zoning commission will make a recommendation to the commissioners, who will then review the decision and either concur with the decision, send it back to Planning and Zoning, or overturn the Planning and Zoning's decision.
Lewisville Mayor George Judd stated the city went ahead and approved the modified plot map. Judd stated the modified plot map includes public streets instead of private streets.
As far as the Lewisville Subdivision Ordinance goes, Judd stated it's been pretty good and the city council is working through it. They have had work meetings on it since August.
"We haven't voted on it yet, but we made all the appropriate changes," said Judd. "It's being drafted at the moment, and our attorney is going to review it. It's real similar to the county's, except we removed private roads all together."
According to Judd, the reason they removed the private roads portion is so they don't have situations similar to the Countryside Meadows one in the future.
"Eventually you have subdivisions on a private road, and after the homes have changed hands a few times, the residents are wondering why they pay city taxes but no one is maintaining their roads," said Judd. "We just don't want problems in the future."
Hathaway stated Planning and Zoning is aware that in the recent past, it has been Lewisville's declared intent to annex the development, pending the resolution of the subdivision application.
Developer Drew Kriser stated they could have started the whole process over again with the county, but Kriser reaffirmed the city wanted to annex their subdivision.
"We got the approval from Lewisville to do 11 lots and two paved roads, for a total of 42 acres," said Kriser. "It’s going to have pressurized irrigation, Rocky Mountain Power, natural gas, and fiber optics."
Kriser mentioned they are in the process of having the county surveyor review the final plat before they move forward. Once that is completed, they will begin excavating and start on the roads before the end of the month.
There will be a Public Hearing in Lewisville on Oct. 13 for those interested in attending.