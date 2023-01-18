Several county residents attended the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 9 to speak in favor of and against two separate zone change reconsiderations, which were both ultimately denied.
Nathan Stinger, with Stinger Investments, who owns the current Cedar Cove Subdivision came before the board seeking a reconsideration on the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation for denial on his application to change the property’s R-5 zoning to R-1.
According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton, the intended purpose of the zone change was to divide the 43 acre parcel into 2.5 acre lots. However, Ollerton stated, the R-1 zone was intended for use, mostly, within the cities’ area of impact, to help ease the transitions when land is annexed into a city.
This parcel, located at approximately 4300 East and 200 North, is currently two miles away from other R-1 zones and about a mile out of both Rigby and Ririe’s areas of impact, Ollerton stated.
Along with their application, Ollerton stated the developer included a possible development agreement promising to not split any of their 2.5 acre lots into smaller lots.
According to several of the community members present, however, a similar promise had already been made for the parcel in question.
In July of 2021, Jefferson County approved a clustering permit for Cedar Cove, which was used to create lots, according to recollection of a couple neighboring property owners. However, according to neighbor Richard Howard, at the time of the cluster permit’s issuance he had asked if those lots could be further split in the future. He stated the county’s indication that there wouldn’t be any further divisions allowed.
While this clustering permit was, in fact, approved, Ollerton stated the conditions regarding further divisions of the lots were never recorded in the official records of the property. The property was then sold to Stinger.
The acceptance of this zone change would set a precedence in Jefferson County which resident Jackson Carpenter stated would be a detriment to the county, the City of Rigby, and all of the residents.
“Real estate agents want this to happen, to keep clustering,” Carpenter said, in reference to clustering within the county. He indicated this would be so they could keep selling lots as lots are further divided through time.
A letter from Representative Rod Furniss indicated that approving the zone change would then create a loophole for future developers who would have cluster permits, as zone changes would allow them to further divide the properties.
However, according to Stinger, he purchased his property without restrictions despite even County Commissioner Scott Hancock recalling the county’s desire to prevent further divisions of lots within the cluster.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor weighed in on the issue stating mistakes in the administrative process do not change the law. Since no variance was granted, the cluster was still in effect as was the intention of the board at the time. Whether the previous owner disclosed those intentions to the buyer is a separate issue.
As the City of Rigby grows and the area of impact expands, the influx of higher density developments is inevitable. Stinger’s stance was that allowing the zone change, since they were prepared to sign the development agreement with the 2.5 acre lot minimum, that their subdivision would preserve open space.
The area, Stinger Investments indicated, is already a residential area and zoning it R-1 would in fact be a favor to the county as their subdivision would be much lower density than other areas.
The second application denial was for a property owner by the name of Chad Stegelmeier, for property located at 3774 E 233 N. Similarly, Stegelmeier hoped to rezone his property from R-5 to R-1.
Ollerton stated, similarly to the previous request for reconsideration, the proposed action would not fit in with the county’s code.
However, according to Stegelmeier, his intent for the re-zone is not necessarily to develop it, but to create space for his family, or children, to eventually build on and reside on his property.
He indicated that with the way things currently are, he fears his children will be unable to acquire property to build on.
“So I want to do this for my kids,” he stated.
As the general sentiment of speakers during this particular hearing were interested in the outcome of the application due to their own desires to do similarly were turned down, the commissioners had a heavy decision to make.
“I appreciate the people in this county” County Commissioner Roger Clark stated, “and it’s hard to make these decisions.”
He and County Commissioner Shayne Young agreed that the line on these situations had to be drawn somewhere. Where the planning and zoning staff, according to Ollerton, concluded the zone change was not consistent with county code, the board moved to deny the request.
