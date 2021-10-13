Jefferson County Department Head monthly update

Jefferson County Commissioners received the monthly update from their department heads during the commissioners meeting held Sept 20.
Mitch Whitmill of Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species stated they are doing weed management on the road. At this time of the year they try to switch around to re-vegetation.
“We are trying to restore grass on our roadsides,” said Whitmill. “Other counties don’t have departments that work on re-vegetation, so its an opportunity for us to provide education to others also.”
Whitmill mentioned the drone was a big hit, and they will continue using it in the future. They will be working on getting their UAVA licensing from the Department of Agriculture. Other than that, Whitmill stated it’s business as usual.
Mickey Eames with Parks and Recreation stated the season is about done and she is excited for it to be over. Eames mentioned they are starting to work on grants now.
“I’m watching the weather, but we will be closed some time in Oct.,” said Eames. “There’s still things going on.”
Eames stated the playground was being put in at the end of Sept, which it has been, they are just waiting on the sand.
Eames mentioned that even if the gates are open, people still need to pay to be in the park.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor gave his update, stating things are running smoothly. The only interesting thing is jury trials are suspended for the next week; it puts things on pause, but other than that, Chase Hendricks has now been hired full-time as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. Taylor stated he is excited to have him on board.
Lori Dye from the Extension Office gave a brief update, stating they are finishing up the 4-H events their participants were doing at the East Idaho State Fair.
Dye stated, as far as Ag goes, they have received a Learning Loss Grant through the Department of Health. They will be working with Harwood Elementary, and have a 4-H Club portion at the school. She sees this as a way to expand 4-H into a younger group. They will start this club in Oct.; the grant lasts for a full year and after that they have the option to renew.
Assessor Jessica Roach’s update was brief, stating the DMV lines are really scarce, so they will see if that trend continues. Other than that, there wasn’t anything else she updated the commissioners on.
Garn Herrick from IT mentioned he doesn’t have the report yet for the email tests, but will have them for the end of Oct.
Herrick stated the courts clerks are moving around and shifting desks, people and computers. In the middle of Oct., the Supreme Court will be coming to the court rooms and putting in a new audio system at their own expense.
Tammy Adkins with Probation stated it’s still a little slow, they are just moving along, but nothing else to report.
Public Works Director Dave Walrath stated they’re still working on overlay for the next few days; they are seeing how long they can go on depending on the weather.
Walrath stated for Solid Waste, he will be working with Terraformer to haul out waste; he would like to negotiate a tipping fee. But as of right now, they are just trying to catch up on things.
Jeff Ottley with Planning and Zoning stated inspections are up. For their meeting on Sept. 23, they were going to have five hearings.
Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires stated, as of Friday, Sept. 17, the COVID rate was 29.8% per 10,000. Of those district wide who were vaccinated, only 1% have had disease breakthrough. The ICU’s district wide are about 89% full.
Treasurer Kristine Lund gave her update by stating they are just getting ready and are also getting busy for the tax charge. The tax levy will come during the beginning of Oct.
Clerk Colleen Poole reiterated the courts have said jury trials are suspended, and will be moving forwarded on a week-to-week basis.
Commissioner Roger Clark thank everyone for working through their budgets and is looking forward to another great year.
Commissioner Shayne Young stated he was grateful for the administrators and elected officials for handling their updates. Young thinks they did a good job this year.
Young also mentioned they met with the health board and thinks the county is doing a good job on understanding precautions such as vaccines, masks and social distancing. Young stated hospital staff is overwhelmed right now and the county needs to do their part.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated COVID precautions, and stated the county will continue to follow the guidelines put out by the local government entities, but they will not be shutting down the county again. Hancock stated they just have to move through it and take all precautions necessary to stay safe.