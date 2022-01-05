Jefferson County Department Heads provided their updates to the commissioners during their meeting on Dec. 20.
Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires started off the meeting by stating the county is down 12.6% per 10,000 with Covid cases, which is a relatively low rate compared to what the county has been.
Squires informed the commissioners that anyone who would like to get a booster shot and is eligible can schedule it with any healthcare provider.
Squires stated, as for major activities, Emergency Management is spending the grant money they have recently received with buying the protective vests for the Jefferson County Department K-9s. They are also cooperating with Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 to provide threat assessment equipment for the school.
Garn Herrick with the IT department stated he recently finished putting up the firewall for the county. It helps to prevent jump throughs and does some content filtering, according to Herrick.
Lori Dye with the county’s Extension Office stated they are gearing up for Jan. Joseph Sagers, also with the Extension Office, has been busy with the local schools, as he teaches the Spanish portion of the Potato School.
Dye stated they also received two learning loss grants that they are utilizing with both Roberts Elementary and Harwood Elementary to provide some 4-H after school programs that they are hoping to continue into 2023.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor then informed the commissioners that his office plans on going paperless. According to Taylor, his office finds it to be more economical for the county. At this time, they are transitioning, so there will be more information as to this transition at a future time.
Commissioner Scott Hancock informed the public there is a new magistrate judge for the county, Daniel Clark. Clark has served as the Elected Prosecutor for Bonneville County since 2015. Hancock mentioned he is a personable individual and looks forward to having him be a part of the county.
The commissioners wished everyone a Merry Christmas and wants everyone to have a safe New Year.