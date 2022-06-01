Jefferson County held a staff meeting on May 23 during the Jefferson County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, where the commissioners both heard various updates from the county offices and provided an update regarding the May 18 Idaho Board of Transportation meeting in Idaho Falls.
With the University of Idaho Extension Office, Lorie Dye reported that maintenance was able to set up a storage cage for the office in the Annex basement for the Extension Office to use.
She also reported that the vendor for the Extension Office’s new truck charged a significant amount more than the county’s agreement was for. County Commissioner Scott Hancock recommended Dye should remind the vendor how much the agreed amount was and ask why they increased the price.
Dye stated she will work on getting price previously agreed on for the truck this week.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson had nothing to report. He notified the commissioners that his office is preparing for the end of the school year and that the JCSO is doing well on staffing.
Jeff Ottley, Planning and Zoning Interim Administrator reported that the Planning and Zoning Department is training their new employees. He stated they are not totally staffed yet, but all of the open positions have been filled and the new hires will begin working soon.
Hancock reminded everyone present at the meeting that the county appointed a new Planning and Zoning Administrator, Milton Ollerton from Sandpoint, who will begin his work with Jefferson County on June 6.
Ottley reported that the new Planner, Aaron Denney, began last week. According to Ottley, Denney “hit the ground running,’ on his projects.
Kevin Hathaway, Jefferson County Compliance Director reported he was receiving compliance calls and staying busy. He also reported he has been busy working out procedures for his department.
Probation Director Tammy Adkins reported the department has stayed steadily busy. She had nothing further to report.
Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames reported she has been busy with the summer season starting and Jefferson County Lake filling. Her department lost three summer helpers, so she will be hiring again soon.
Three new fire pits with benches have been added to the park at the lake, Eames stated. These pits will be rentable, and she reminded the commissioners and the county residents that these pits will need to be cleaned up after rental and use.
Eames reported that new pads have been placed for campers in camping lots 16 and 19.
Mitch Whitmill, with Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species reported they have been spraying and treating county property for weeds. He also reported they will soon begin spraying the cemeteries, since parks were sprayed last week.
Whitmill also reported the Noxious Weeds department will have the opportunity on May 25 to train Idaho National Laboratory personnel on some new technology.
Rebecca Squires reported as Emergency Management Coordinator that it is now exercise season. She stated Emergency Management completed emergency trainings with the Idaho National Laboratory last week and has more exercises for the coming week, including one with Ririe Palisades.
Squires stated she is also working on building next year’s Homeland Security Grant and asked all department heads and commissioners to let her know if they had any money they would like to put toward the grant.
As Human Resources Manager, Squires thanked all department heads for stepping up and managing hiring processes for their departments in the last weeks. She stated Jefferson County has a great team who worked hard to go through the multiple candidates for each position and to train the new hires.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor reported his office is continuing to investigate cases as they come in. He also reported he has been working with Jefferson County School District #251 to create a threat assessment program which he believes will be ready to publicly roll out at the beginning of the next school year.
The commissioners thanked the county department heads and employees for all the work they do.
Hancock reported that he and the other commissioners attended the Idaho Department of Transportation meeting held at the Shiloh Inn in Idaho Falls on May 18. He notified the county that ITD had no projects listed on their project calendar for Jefferson County despite the studies completed in the county.
Hancock stated he asked ITD about the traffic signals on Highway 48, which the county completed a study for. ITD told him that the county needed to install turning lanes to relieve the congestion there. According to Hancock, the project to put in the turning lanes wasn’t even on their schedule.
County Commissioner Roger Clark stated he brought up the bottle-neck congestion on County Line Road as well. He stated after the meeting some of the ITD representatives weren’t fully aware of some of the traffic concerns in Jefferson County.
He stated the county will need to follow up with ITD in the future regarding the concerns along Highway 48 and on County Line Road. He said the county will need to work with the city on a transportation plan including the areas closer to city limits, such as the traffic light on Highway 48 and the overpass just west of Rigby.
“They were really positive about what was going on,” Clark said. “Some of the projects we need to address, I’m not sure, but I think they’re a few years out. I don’t know how long their other projects have been scheduled.”