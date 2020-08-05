Jefferson County commissioners and administrators met July 27 to discuss COVID-19 protocols and cases, as well as to hear updates from county department heads.
According to county Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires July 27 was the third day of sustaining an active case rate of more than 10 per 10,000, which according to Eastern Idaho Public Health’s plans, qualifies the county to move into a moderate risk level.
A moderate risk level would include a mandatory mask mandate in public along with limiting social event size, physical distancing, telework when possible, minimizing non-essential travel and extra precautions for vulnerable populations and living facilities.
As of July 27, Bonneville and Teton counties were the only two counties in the health district in the moderate risk level.
According to commissioner Shayne Young, the county representative for the health district, masking is the way to move in order to keep things open.
“There’s been a lot of problems with people not believing in masking, but the science shows that masking is more effective than distancing,” Young said. “The one county that’s showing that is Teton County. They were the first county in the moderate risk level, and cities mandated masks. Their case rate has dropped from over 11 to 2.5. Wearing masks can keep our economy going and get school open, so we need to get more information out about the masks.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated that while times are different and difficult, they need to set an example of following preventative measures.
“Masks are working and they’re a small price to pay to keep economy going and get schools open,” Hancock said. “I think it will be the norm. In other parts of the country, people are wearing masks, and eventually, things will go down, but our rate is high. We need to set the example.”
Squires stated that in a moderate risk level, county employees could be required to wear masks while interacting with coworkers or customers within the courthouse and offices, as well as looking at options for vulnerable workers to telework.
Currently, anyone entering the county buildings for court are required to wear masks.
While some departments had nothing new to report, several county administrators went on to discuss current operations.
Mitch Whitmill with Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species stated the department was in the process of several spray projects the week of July 27. According to Whitmill, the majority of their budget has been spent on trying to contain problem areas with spraying.
Jessica Roach from the Assessor’s office stated they were gearing up for reappraising season, and as usual, the Department of Motor Vehicles has been busy.
From the Maintenance Department, Travis Thompson told commissioners that repairs on the roof of the courthouse have progressed. Work began with the jail and parts of the Sheriff’s office, which according to Thompson, should be concluded soon.
Planning and Zoning continues to move forward with updating zoning ordinances. Kevin Hathaway stated that all P&Z employees were back to work and that Area of Impact Agreements continue to be a priority for the office.
County offices will continue to operate and for specific questions regarding services, visit www.co.jefferson.id.us/departments.php.