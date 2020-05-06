With Governor Brad Little’s stages of reopening, Jefferson County employees have begun preparations for opening services back up.
Jessica Roach of the Assessor’s Office stated they would be limiting the number of people in their offices, with the possibility of placing taped markers on the floor to encourage those in the office to continue social distancing. Roach also told commissioners that she would like to block off one of the entrances as a way to control traffic.
Mickey Eames from Parks and Recreation stated that the Jefferson Lake campground would be opening May 1 for camping only and those wishing to enter the park for day-use will have to park in the overflow lot before paying at the booth and entering. Day-use for walking will be allowed but beach access is not permitted until further notice.
Rebecca Squires, Emergency Management County Coordinator, said they would be following the reopening guidelines. Kristine Lund, County Treasurer, said she would be working with Roach on reopening their offices in a way that would minimize traffic and the number of people in the office. By June, Lund would like to have all employees return to work.
Probation Administrator Tammy Adkins said they plan to reopen their offices May 4 with distancing restrictions still in place.
With plans to reopen beginning to form, signage on county buildings’ doors will be updated to reflect new protocols.
Squires stated that because government services are considered an essential business, the county offices have remained opened but with modified services.
With guidelines expected to stay in place through June, services will continue with modified operations. She expects for the public to see a gradual loosening of restrictions as time goes on, such us unlocking doors and increased access to face-to-face business interaction.