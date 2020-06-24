(RIGBY) — According to Sheriff Steve Anderson, at approximately 6:00 p.m. June 21, a Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputy was severely injured while patrolling South Fork River.
The deputy's watercraft struck a log and ejected him into the water, causing severe internal injuries. The deputy was life-flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Anderson stated that the deputy was in surgery June 22 and that the doctor expects he'll be able to make a full recovery.
As of June 22, the office had not released the deputy's name, as Anderson was not sure if all family members had received notice of the accident.