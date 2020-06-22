(RIGBY) — According to Sheriff Steve Anderson, at approximately 6:00 p.m. June 21, a Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputy was severely injured while patrolling South Fork River.
The deputy's watercraft struck a log and ejected him into the water, causing severe internal injuries. The deputy was life-flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Anderson stated that the deputy was in surgery June 22 and that the doctor expects he'll be able to make a full recovery.
As of June 22, the office had not released the deputy's name, as Anderson was not sure if all family members had received notice of the accident.
UPDATE
The deputy is Tyler Thompson. He sustained several internal injuries and according to Anderson, the surgery was successful and his prognosis for a full recovery is good.