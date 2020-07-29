Following increases in COVID-19 cases, a COVID scare at the County offices and a death in Jefferson County, Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires spoke with commissioners July 20 to discuss the county’s response plan.
Squires told commissioners that the infection rate for the county as of July 20 was 11.2 per 10,000, which after three days of a rate over 10 per 10,000, would lead for the health district to move the county to a moderate risk level that would result in restrictions similar to Bonneville county.
“The second day the rate was still over 10 but the third day, we had no new cases and some releases so we ended up coming down to the wire, but did not have to move to a moderate risk level,” Squires said. “After three days of a rate over 10, the health board meets to determine implementing restrictions in a county.”
On July 14, Squires informed The Jefferson Star of an epidemiological investigation of a COVID-19 case that would impact employees of a single department in the county offices.
According to Menan Mayor Tad Haight, a meeting for their Area of Impact Agreement was hindered as he believes the Planning and Zoning office was a group impacted by COVID-19.
Jefferson County also experienced the loss of a resident July 17, the county’s first COVID-19 related death.
“I sympathize with the frustration people feel with information that’s been confusing,” Squires said. “But what we’ve seen is that the most successful combination for reducing COVID-19 is hand washing, social distancing and masking. That’s the recipe for success and if we follow that recipe, we can prevent the county from going into a high risk level that could result in shutdowns.”
Currently, the Eastern Idaho Public Health District had 796 cases as of July 27, with 206 active cases, and a total district active rate of 9.1 per 10,000. Jefferson County has a total of 87 cases as of July 27 with 35 active cases and an active rate of 11.7 per 10,000.
The EIPH Regional Response Plan, which is subject to change, designates four different risk levels a county can fall into – minimal, moderate, high and critical.
According to the Response Plan documents, preventative measures outlined in the minimal risk level should be followed in all risk levels.
Measures include staying home if sick, physically distancing of at least six feet, wearing face coverings the cover the nose and mouth in public when distancing is not possible or hard to maintain, washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer and monitoring your health.
Restrictions and guidelines for each level are the following:
Minimal Risk – Follow everyday preventative measures, physical distance and use face coverings at large gatherings, and recommend employers and volunteer organizations require face coverings for employees, volunteers and customers.
Moderate Risk – The metrics monitored include having an active rate of more than 10 per 10,000 for three days or hospitals’ ICU bed occupancy reaches 90%. Mitigation strategies include following everyday measures, mandatory face coverings in public, limiting events with more than 150 people, encourage vulnerable populations to take extra precautions, telework when feasible and possible, minimizing non-essential travel, and strict health policies for staff and visitors of living facilities.
High Risk – Metrics monitored include an active rate of more than 20 per 10,000 for three days or outbreaks occurring at hospitals, critical infrastructure services (fire, law enforcement, utilities, etc), living facilities, schools and higher learning or mass gatherings that limit ability to conduct contact tracing, or hospitals’ total bed capacity reaching 90% two to three times a week.
Mitigation strategies include limiting gatherings of more than 50, encouraging vulnerable populations to self-isolate, telework for those able, limiting travel to the region as well as within the state to areas with high rates of spread, extra precautions for congregate living facilities, suspension of non-essential surgeries, businesses to provide delivery/curbside services, virtual worship services, discontinue of sports and other industry specific restrictions.
Critical Risk – The metrics monitored include hospital capacity, including ICU, consistently at or above 100% and surge capacity cannot be maintained or crisis standards of care implemented. Mitigation strategies would be the implementation of a stay-at-home order.
To view the plan in its entirety, visit EIPH.idaho.gov and click on EIPH Regional Response Plan on the home page.