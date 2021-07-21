Jefferson County Assessor Jessica Roach was approved a $6 increase in administrative fees at the DMV during the Jefferson County commissioner meeting on July 6.
During the July 12 meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the $6 increase in administrative fees. There is currently no set date as to when it will increase, but the Jefferson County Assessor’s office is working to notify the public.
Roach stated during the meeting the fee has not changed in over 25 years.
“The DMV is a statewide system, and it was never meant to be supplemented by taxes,” said Roach. “The proposed increase would be from $3 to $6, which is close to average according to the surrounding counties.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated it shouldn’t be a burden on the taxpayers.
Hancock provided the public the opportunity to speak during the public hearing, but there was no one signed up and no one spoke. The public comment portion was then closed and it was between the commissioners and Roach.
Commissioner Roger Clark reiterated it has been over 25 years, and the fee should be raised a little to cover the costs.
“Fees vary depending on the type of vehicle, how long it will be registered for, and the type of transaction,” said Roach. “There are multiple user fees that get calculated onto a renewal registration that the state collects. We only get money from the administration fee from each registration, the rest goes to the state.”