According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, on June 27, at approximately 4:56 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a possible drowning on the South fork of the Snake River. Further investigation revealed that a 50 year old female, identified as Heidi Weaver, and her husband were kayaking approximately 1 ½ miles downstream from Lorenzo bridge on the Snake River.
The press release stated Weaver's kayak overturned in a log jam causing her to be pinned under water against the logs and current. Weaver was underwater for approximately one hour until her body could be recovered by first responders. The victim and her husband are residents of Jefferson County.
According to Sheriff Anderson, the next of kin has been notified. No other information is available at this time. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by, Central QRU and Tech Rescue, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Fish and game, BLM and Air Idaho.