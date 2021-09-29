Jefferson County elected officials, Treasurer Kristine Lund, Clerk Colleen Poole, Assessor Jessica Roach and Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor collectively got together to write a letter in support of Governor Brad Little’s attempts to protect the rights of individuals who choose not to get the vaccine. Other department heads in Jefferson County were also invited to participate in reading and signing the letter.
Taylor wrote the letter, which was then signed by all four individuals.
Roach stated the letter was sent out to Govenor Little, Senator Van Burtenshaw, Representatives Karey Hanks and Rod Furniss, U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and James Risch, as well as U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson.
According to Roach, what prompted the letter was President Joe Biden’s address to the country on Sept. 9, 2021, mandating that all federal employees, and all employers with over 100 employees, be required to take a Covid-19 vaccine or face losing their job. Roach stated federal employees were not given an option to opt out by taking a negative Covid-19 test. The Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is one of the largest employers in Southeast Idaho. Hundreds of these employees face losing their job by mid-November if they do not comply.
Lund stated the letter was written due to the serious over-reach the government is doing with the mandate that President Biden put forth for vaccinations.
”I believe I took an oath to speak up for the people of Jefferson County,” said Lund. “The mandate takes away a person’s right to make their own medical decisions.”
Lund also stated her hope after sending out the letter is that people would be allowed to make their own medical decisions; what is good for one is not always good for another individual.
Poole stated she was prompted to sign the letter because she does not believe a mandate is constitutional.
”While I would wish everyone would get vaccinated I also appreciate their right to choose in this country,” said Poole. “I would hope our signing the letter would support the governor and others who are fighting the mandate. I would expect support from other elected officials and leaders and the public.”
When asked if Roach had reached out to medical professionals, she stated the letter has nothing to do with the vaccine itself; it was intended to discuss the tyrannical overreach of the federal government forcing Americans to put a substance into their bodies whether they believe in the substance or not, or cannot take it based on medical conditions or religious beliefs or they are forced to lose their jobs and livelihood. I believe this mandate is a clear violation of the United States and State of Idaho Constitution, Section 1: Inalienable Rights of Man, as well as the 1947 Nuremberg Code Sections 1 through 5.
}”Many of the arguments in favor of mandatory vaccination ignore science,” the letter states. “For example, the medical truths of natural immunity have been largely ignored or suppressed under the dogmatic rhetoric that seeks greater and greater control over citizens’ choices.”
The letter stated many residents of Jefferson County have already had COVID and its variants, and many have survived and most have returned to normal.
According to the letter, approximately 53% of the residents of Jefferson County have chosen not to get the vaccine. The letter states the reasons vary as to why not, but the disagreements in beliefs, philosophies and priorities are common but still makes everyone united under the Constitution.
Roach clarified that she is not against vaccines for any individual who chooses to get any type of vaccine.
"I believe that it is the individuals, God-given right to decide what is put into their own bodies,” said Roach. “I hope and pray and believe everyone who has decided to get the Covid-19 vaccine, chose to because of their own cognizance, or consulted with a medical provider, or did their own independent research to make that decision. I am, however, against the government overreaching their powers by injecting a person with any sort of substance against their will or be forced to lose their job and livelihood.”
Roach stated this is about medical freedom and the freedoms our forefathers, soldiers, and we as Americans fought and died for. Roach mentioned the Nuremberg Code, which was adopted by the United Nations, was put into place so that a person had the right to choose what goes into their own body, not the government.