Over 14,000 Jefferson County residents voted in the General Election to vote for not only President of the United States, but also for Senate and Congressional representatives, legislative candidates, commissioners, Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff and more.
The results for president took longer than usual with the coronavirus pandemic pushing record numbers of early and mail-in voting. The results were still undecided as of the Nov. 6 deadline for The Jefferson Star.
As of Nov. 6, Donald Trump had 214 Electoral College votes and Joe Biden had 264.
In Jefferson County, Donald Trump received 12,099 votes and Joe Biden received 1,658. The next highest vote receiving candidate was Jo Jorgensen with 252 votes. There were four other candidates in the running for president and all received less than 60 votes.
Trump won in Idaho with 63.88% of the vote, and 33.09% going to Joe Biden. Libertarian Candidate Jo Jorgensen received 16,395 votes in Idaho, or 1.89%. Kanye West received 3,631 votes, more than other Independent candidates Brock Pierce and Rocky De La Fuente.
Jefferson County voters voted largely for Jim Risch for Idaho Senator, sending 11,702 votes his way, according to the unofficial results. Candidate Paulette Jordan received the next highest number of votes in the county, receiving 1,647 votes.
Jim Risch was re-elected to the U.S. Senate with 62.58% of the votes, beating Paulette Jordan, 538,456 votes to 285,828 (33.28%), according to the State of Idaho Elections Department’s publishing of unofficial election results. Other candidates were Natalie Fleming (Independent, 2.95%) and Ray Writz (Constitution, 1.18%).
For U.S. Congress — Second District, Mike Simpson received 12,058 votes, followed by C. Aaron Swisher with 1,245 votes.
Russ Fulcher was elected to District One of the United States Representatives with 67.78% of the vote, and Mike Simpson went to District Two as U.S. Representative with 64.06%.
Van Burtenshaw, Karey Hanks and Rod Furniss were uncontested, with Burtenshaw remaining as Legislative District 35 Senator, Hanks as Dist. 35 Representative in Seat A, and Furniss as Dist. 35 Representative in Seat B.
Shayne Young was uncontested in his race to remain as County Commissioner for Dist. One, and Scott Hancock kept his position and Dist. Two Commissioner, beating write-in Ty Belnap 12,241 to 257 votes.
Mark Taylor is set to become the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney, taking 12,401 votes uncontested. Steven Anderson will remain as the County Sheriff, receiving 12,631 votes, according to the unofficial results.
“Surprisingly, voting went really well and we had a huge turnout,” said Jefferson County Elections Administrator Cathy Dabell. “Starting out we have approximately 15,000 registered voters and we have over 14,000 vote. We also got in some new registration cards so once everything is wrapped up, we’ll have a better idea of how our overall turnout looked.”
According to Dabell, early and absentee voting was much higher in the county this year as compared to in 2016, where a little over 2,000 people voted early or with mail-in ballots. This year, the county had about 6,500 between the two.
“Absentee and early voting was quite high,” she said. “In person voting went smoothly as well. We had great poll workers and respectful voters that came out yesterday. We also really appreciate how the community was responsive and offered to volunteer if people were sick or compromised.”
The unofficial Jefferson County General Election results state that between the 20 precincts and the over 6,461 absentee voters, 14,228 voters turned out for the election.
Dabell said the turnout was 84%, which she believes is a record for the county. Rigby also saw their oldest registered voter, 104-year-old Morgan Lake, turn out to cast his ballot in this election.
Idaho Amendment HJR 4, which would limit legislative districts to 35, passed with 67.96% of votes. Ririe School Dist. #252 had two bonds placed on the ballot, both of which needed a 2/3 majority vote to pass.
“We’re gonna have to do some readjusting,” said Ririe Superintendent Jeff Gee.
Both bonds failed and Gee stated that they would be holding a school board meeting Nov. 12 where the bonds would most likely be a topic of discussion.