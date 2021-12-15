Jefferson County commissioners discussed with the elections office about purchasing key card entry points and adding more security cameras during their commissioner meeting on Dec. 6.
Cathy Dabell, who works in the elections office, stated they have been mandated by the state of Idaho to secure the elections office by placing key card entries at several doors where they count ballots and keep equipment.
Dabell explained they have received some bids on the key card security system. It would be for six doors, two in the old commissioners room, a door into the clerk’s office, as well as a door to the storage room and a room where the ballot equipment counting is in. Dabell would like to also include the door to the public defender’s office because that could also be counted as an entrance.
According to Dabell, the cameras would only be in the commissioners room.
Dabell wanted to get the go ahead, because they are behind the eight-ball on getting it done.
Commissioner Shayne Young asked if the state gave Dabell funds for this project, and she said no.
Looking at the budget, Building and Grounds has $46,500 and they only spent $32, which Dabell mentioned they could take money out of there. Dabell stated they could also take it out of Consolidated Elections where they have $10,000.
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked if they could just establish a room in the basement for this particular project and just build it up. Dabell stated she is not going to put expensive equipment down in a moist basement.
According to Dabell, elections has to be in a room that is visible to the public. Hancock mentioned they aren’t necessarily in a room that is visible, but Clerk Colleen Poole stated there is glass on the door of the old commissioner room.
Commissioner Roger Clark asked Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires if there was any grants available for this project, but Squires said money has already been allocated and it’s not the best time for grants.
If the state were to come in and look at the security system for the elections, Dabell mentioned the county could get fined.
The commissioners discussed the fact there is humidity down in the basement. They also mentioned once the election equipment is calibrated it should not be moved.
“I think we have a need for a special election room,” Hancock said.
Dabell doesn’t like the idea of putting the election equipment in the basement, even if there were windows.
Clark pointed out the first election is in May. He mentioned he wanted the bid to be finished so they could have more of an idea of what it would cost to put the key cards and cameras in.
Hancock stated they understand they have facility issues that the commissioners will be discussing.