Jefferson County elects new Prosecuting Attorney

As the unofficial results appeared from the Jefferson County elections, Mark Taylor said the feeling of peace he had for the days prior to results continued.
“I was just of the mind that whatever happens, happens,” Taylor said. “I was happy to win and going into it, after speaking to some people I kind of felt like I was going to win but I was pretty calm.”
Taylor and his family moved to Jefferson County after living in Washington, D.C. and working at the Federal Trade Commission investigating conduct in domestic and international markets and intellectual property.
He studied law and economics at the Antonin Scalia Law School and previously said he and his wife Elodie wanted their four children to grow up in a rural area with conservative values.
Taylor is set to take office as Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Jan. 1, 2021.
“I’m confident in being there and getting the job done,” Taylor said. “I have a lot of things to get ready before I take office but thank you to everyone for trusting me, believing in me and not listening to those that tried to drag me down. I’m thankful people were willing to change and being open-minded.”
Paul Butikofer lost the race by 482 votes, taking the lead in seven out of 20 precincts.
Butikofer has served as the Jefferson County Prosecutor for the last four years and holds a bachelors in business from Boise State and a Juris doctorate from the University of Idaho.
“I’m glad it’s over,” he said of the race.”I’m disappointed I didn’t win but life goes on and I wish Mr. Taylor the best.”
Butikofer said he has several options available to him moving forward and hopes to finish this year strong. He stated he will probably not run again for Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney in the future.
“I kind of think of it as my military service,” he said. “I did my service and then someone else comes along and then it’s their turn to serve. I’m proud of how I’ve professionalized the office and Mr. Taylor will be well set.”
Butikofer thanked all of his supporters and says he appreciates the trust the county and its residents have placed in him that past four years.