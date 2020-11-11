Jefferson County Emergency Management looks to Homeland Security measures

Jefferson County Emergency Management has applied for the State Homeland Security Program grant.
The grant occurs yearly, with the county receiving $50,329 in the most current allocation.
“This grant was born out of 9/11 and it allows for us to prepare for a terrorist situation,” Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires said. “It’s a great grant. We love it. It will cover 100% of eligible funds.”
Squires told commissioners Nov. 2 that more recently, they’ve focused on election security, cyber security and terrorism prevention and mitigation as well as other security enhancements.
Some security measures include more ballistic film on windows at the Sheriff’s Office and a UTV for Search and Rescue. They will not be looking at radios this year as those were covered by the CARES Act.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, the Homeland Security Grant program “...provides grantees with the resources required for implementation of the National Preparedness System and working toward the National Preparedness Goal of a secure and resilient nation.”
The FEMA website states that total funding for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 is $1.1 billion in total, with $415 million going towards the State Homeland Security Program.
According to the grant application, $18,000 will be spent on the ballistic reflective film, $2,000 will go towards the development of scenario plans that incorporate prevention, protection, response and recovery activities, $15,000 will be allocated for a specialized vehicle (UTV) for search and rescue operations, $10,000 will be for pediatric assessment and management equipment, and $5,329 will go towards public education and outreach.