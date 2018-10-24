Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires will be assisting recovery efforts in Tallahassee, Fla. for two weeks after Hurricane Michael caused mass destruction in the panhandle of the state. Squires will be joined with nine other Idahoans.
The 10 individuals are part of an All Hazards Incident Management Team whose duties will include logistics, public information, incident command, operations and plans. Other agencies include Idaho Falls Police and Fire Departments, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.
Assisting personnel are paid for their time and service under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact by requesting it from the State of Florida.
Squires discussed the possibility of her assisting in the recovery efforts at the Oct. 15 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting where the commissioners granted her approval to do so if requested.
“Having those skills, I was asked if I had availability (to assist),” Squires said
During the meeting Commissioner Fred Martinez and Scott Hancock didn’t think Idaho would be chosen for assistance, both thinking that the State of Florida is apt to request assistance from nearby states.
“Being that it’s Florida, I would think that they have enough in that area that they can grab from,” Martinez said.
“They probably won’t select us because of that,” Hancock said. “They’re going to use the people in the mid-west or the eastern states that are not affected.”
“In my personal opinion, it’s a long-shot,” Squires said. “We’re probably one of the more expensive options just because we’re so isolated.”
In total, 16 states are sending staff to assist with the disaster recovery efforts.
“In times of national distress or regional disaster, Americans do what we always do, we reach out to those who need help,” Governor Otter is quoted saying in a press release. “The people of the state of Florida need our help now and they shall get it. I am very proud that Idaho State and local governments are sending our folks to assist many of the people in Florida who are suffering in the aftermath of this devastating storm.”