Jefferson County event commemorates centennial of women's suffrage

The Jefferson County Republican Women’s group held an event Feb. 27 in commemoration of the centennial of Women’s Suffrage with a reader theater.
Six women from the Women’s group performed the theater as notable women suffragists Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Carrie Chapman Catt, Abigail Scott Duniway, Emma Edwards Green and Margaret Stevenson Robertson.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden served as the narrator for the theater. Colleen Erickson played Anthony and Jennalee Woolf represented Stanton.
Tracey Wasden played Catt, a national leader who spent weeks organizing in Idaho before the state voted for equal suffrage in 1896. Kaye Field represented Duniway who was the pioneer suffrage organizer in Idaho.
Marion Young played Green and Brenda Butikofer acted as Robertson.
Within the reader’s theater, the conflict between Robertson and Idaho Senator William Borah illustrated the fight for suffrage as Borah was an ardent supporter of women’s suffrage but opposed the 19 amendment, due to his belief of states’ rights.