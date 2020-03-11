Jefferson County event commemorates centennial of women's suffrage

Six ladies from the Jefferson County Republican Women’s group performed a reader theater on women’s suffrage. Colleen Erickson (Susan B. Anthony), Jennalee Woolf (Elizabeth Cady Stanton), Tracey Wasden (Carrie Chapman Catt), Kaye Field (Abigail Scott Duniway), Marion Young (Emma Edwards Green), and Brenda Butikofer (Margaret Stevenson Robertson).