The Idaho Transportation Department performed an inspection for a signal at the corner of State Highway 48 and 4000 E, determining that a traffic light in the area is warranted, but not necessary.
“I have counted 22 accidents between 2016 and 2022,” said Dave Walrath, with Public Works. He stated that the intersection warranted a traffic light due to accident occurrence and traffic delays. According to Walrath, the traffic conditions peak during the after-school hours.
On Feb. 14, Walrath updated the Jefferson County Commissioners on the subject. While ITD found that the intersection met warrants for a signal, an alternate option was also discussed.
“ITD doesn’t want to put in a signal,” Walrath said. “It’s the public who want it.”
According to Justin Smith, Public Information Officer for ITD, there are a couple of options for relieving a congested intersection, like the one on Highway 48. The industry standard solution, he stated, begins with installing turn lanes in the intersection.
“A light is just a way to control traffic,” Smith said. “It doesn’t necessarily improve it.”
Smith says that based on the volume of traffic at the intersection, turning lanes will more effectively help the congestion.
“We don’t have the volume for a traffic light here,” said Smith.
In the future, as the county and city grow and develop, Smith says there may be a need for a light.
Smith stated that ultimately, the decision to install a traffic light or turning lanes is left up to the county. He said that, while the issue involves a state highway, IDT recognizes this as a county project.
ITD is still in the process of running a full report on the intersection, according to Walrath.