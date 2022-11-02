Jefferson County Extension Office awards 4-H members in Mud Lake

The Jefferson County Extension Office held an Awards Night for students participating in 4-H and FFA programs this year. The awards given were as follows:
Top Horse- Orin Richins and Reese Barker
SR showmanship- Orin Richins
Int showmanship- CJ Day
Jr showmanship- Wylee Day
Overall Showman- CJ Day, reserve- Orin Richins
Top Swine — Brynlee Bitter, Cannon Calder
FFA showmanship- Joanna Saldana
Sr showmanship- Brynlee Bitter
Int showmanship- Baylee Cherry
Jr showmanship- Shaw Williams Novice showmanship- Sisly Tibbitts
Overall showman- Brynlee Bitter, reserve- Joanna Saldana
Grand champion market- Cannon Calder, reserve- Maycee Wood
Top Beef — Avery Barzee, Alexis Hutchings
FFA showman- Sydney Holloway
Sr showmanship- Alexis Hutchings
Int showmanship- Avery BarzeeJr showmanship- Wylee Day
Novice showmanship- Karter Gardner
Overall showman- Alexis Hutchings, reserve- Avery Barzee
Champion market- Avery Barzee, reserve- Sydney Holloway
Top Sheep — Alivia Simmons
FFA showmanship- Abby Wilcox
Int showmanship- Alivia Simmons
Novice showmanship- Boston Robison
Overall showman- Alivia Simmons, reserve- Abby Wilcox
Champion market- Alivia Simmons, reserve- Jaiden Wilcox
Top Goat — CJ Day
Int showmanship- CJ Day
Jr showmanship- Bonni Raymond
Novice showmanship- Lyla Furness
Overall showman- CJ Day, reserve-Bonni Raymond
Champion- CJ Day, reserve- Lyla Furness
Top awards in projects;
GPS- Reese Barker
Woodburning- Burdyn Mecham
Foods- Reese Barker, Henry Raymond
Gingerbread houses- Jordan Gates
Legos- Treyson Ricks
Shooting Sports- CJ Day
AG-Avery Barzee, Boden Barzee
Achievement- Boni Raymond and Reese Barker
Certificates for participation;
Round Robin Cert- 1- Alexis Hutchings, 2- Abby Wilcox, participating- CJ Day, Orin Richins, Brynlee Bitter, Joanna Saldana, Avery Barzee, Alivia Simmons, Boni Raymond
Rosettes on record books- Brynlee Bitter, Bruer Burtenshaw, Broden Jacobs, Orin Richins, Chayse Van Eps, Rachel Wilcox
Secretary books- Sonnet Scott
Camp Counselors- Jordan Gates, Porter Shurtliff,
Horse Judging- Orin Richins
Livestock skill a thon- Boni Raymond, Henry Raymond
State Fair Participation- Orin Richins, Reese Barker, Brylee Hendricks
Overall top 4-H student -
Junior- Reese Barker
Intermediate- Henry Raymond
Senior- Orin Richins
A big thank you to our fabulous leaders, without them we would not have a 4-H program!
Sara Hendricks, Teisha Burtehshaw, Brittany Jacobs, Shayla Piazza, Shane Williams, Mindy Raymond, Andrea Rigby, Lindsey Bitter, Michelle Simmons, Becky Allen, Jolinda Pancheri, Chandra Day, Barney Carpenter, MaryAnn Holloway, Tracy Johnson, Misty Neville, Teri Smith
