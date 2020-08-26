The following are results from the Jefferson County Fair for 4–H and FFA participants.
Working Ranch
Dummy roping: Purple Rosettes – Wylee Day, Ayden Varela, Keylee Harris; Blue Rosette – Brandon Henry
Ranch roping 2: Purple Rosettes– Cooper Griffeth, Faith Bitsoi; Blue Rosette– Rylan Erickson
Ranch roping 3: Purple Rosettes – Porter Hogge and Tyson Bond; Blue Rosette – Grace Duckett
Stationing unit 1: Purple Rosettes – Brandon Henry, Bailey Bond and Wylee Dayl; Blue Rosette – Xander Miller
Stationing unit 2: Purple Rosettes – Baylor Hogge, Taryn Sessions; Blue Rosette – Rylan Erickson
Stationing unit 3: Purple Rosettes – Grace Duckett and Porter Hogge; Blue Rosette – Tyson Bond
Team Sorting: Purple Rosettes – Faith Bitsoi, Tymber Billman, Wylee Day, Grace Duckett, Hunter Sessions and Chyloh Billman; Blue Rosettes – Taryn Sessions, Alyssa Harris and Hunter Sessions
Horse Show
Senior showmanship: Purple Rosette – Faith Bitsoi; Blue Rosettes – Porter Hogge and Kayci Kinghorn
Intermediate showmanship: Purple Rosette – Crew Beck; Blue Rosette – Makae Hogge and Cooper Griffeth; Red Rosette – Keylee Harris
Junior showmanship: Purple Rosette – Atlee Rountree; Blue Rosette – Jaylie Hickman; Red Rosettes – Alice Wilson and Kassie Barker
Novice showmanship: Blue Rosette – Reagan Pancheri; Red Rosette – Luke Miller
Overall top showman: Crew Beck; Reserve – Porter Hogge
Senior Bareback: Purple Rosettes – Madison Weiers and Victoria Beck
Intermediate Bareback: Purple Rosettes – Brecklyn Shipper and Hayden Griffeth
Junior Bareback: Purple Rosette – Rylan Erickson and Bailey Bond; Blue Rosette – Chyloh Billman; Red Rosette – Atlee Rountree
Pony Bareback: Purple Rosettes – Cooper Griffeth and Cache Elkington
Senior Equitation: Purple Rosettes – Madelyn Anderson, Madison Weiers and Kassidy Shaffer; Blue Rosettes – Porter Hogge and Victoria Beck; Red Rosette – Alyssa Harris
Intermediate Equitation: Purple Rosettes – Tymber Billman, Crew Beck and Makae Hogge; Blue Rosette– Kayda Hickman
Junior Equitation: Purple rosettes – Rylan Erickson, Bailey Bond and Atlee Rountree; Blue rosette – Ayden Varela; Red rosette – Rozalyn Thorp
Pony Equitation: Purple rosettes – Cooper Griffeth and Briggen Barton
Novice Equitation: Blue rosettes – Brynlee Stathem and Jaylie Hickman
Walk/Trot Equitation: Purpl;e rosettes – Luke Miller and Kate Hansen
Horsemanship: Purple rosettes – Madison Weiers, Madelyn Anderson, Makae Hogge and Jack Miller; Blue rosettes – Alyssa Harris, Porter Hogge and Faith Bitsoi
Reining: Purple rosette – Porter Hogge and Victoria Beck; Blue rosettes – Madison Weiers, Hayden Griffeth; Red rosette – Madelyn Anderson
Snaffle Bit: Purple rosettes – Tyson Bond and Porter Hogge; Blue rosette – Alyssa Harris
Senior Trail: Purple rosettes – Faith Bitsoi and Madison Weiers; Blue rosette – Taryn Sessions; Red rosette – Porter Hogge
Intermediate trail: Purple rosettes – Brecklyn Shipper, Makae Hogge and Cooper Griffeth; Blue rosette – Hayden Griffeth; Red rosette – Cache Elkington
Junior Trail: Purple rosettes – Xander Miller Drexton Poulter and Casen Poulsen; Blue rosette – Baylor Hogge; Red rosette – Ayden Varela
Junior English: Purple rosettes – Bailey Bond and Jaylie Hickman
Int/Sr English: Purple rosette – Faith Bitsoi, Kayda Hickman and Kassidy Shaffer; Blue rosette – Alyssa Harris; Red rosette – Brecklyn Shippeer
Hunter/Jumper: Purple rosettes – Cooper Griffeth and Hayden Griffeth; Blue rosette – Brecklyn Shipper
Driving Show
Pleasure ponies: Purple rosette – Kalli Smith and Hailey Wilson; Blue rosette – Keylee Harris; Red rosette – Macrae Conover
Pleasure Horse: Purple rosette – Kaden Carlson
Single Cone Course: Purple rosettes – Austin Steel, Dillon Steel and Eryn Harris; Blue rosette– Carson Steel; Red rosette – Hailey Wilson
Single Utility: Purple rosettes – Dillon Steel and Austin Steel; Blue rosette – Carson Steel; Red rosette – Kalli Smith
Dog Show
Senior Open: Blue rosette – Hunter Sessions; Red rosette – Taryn Sessions
Intermediate Open: Blue rosette – Fall Orgill; Red rosette – Kayda Hickman
Intermediate Novice: Blue rosette – Katelyn Jensen; Red rosette – Aundrea Varela
Junior Open: Blue rosette – Rozalyn Thorp; Red rosette – Caleb Gibson
Junior Novice: Blue rosette – Quincy Griffeth; Red rosette – Abby Laux and Trexton Barton
Overall top showman: Hunter Sessions
Beginner A Obedience: Blue rosette – Abby Laux; Red rosette – Keylee Harris
Pre Novice Obedience: Blue rosette – Fall Orgill; Red rosette – Rozalyn Thorp
Beginner B Obedience: Blue rosette – Anna Gibson
Overall top obedience: Fall Orgill
Swine Show
FFA Showmanship: Blue rosette – Lindzy Christensen; Red rosette – Madison Weiers
Senior showmanship: Blue rosette – Bryn Hansen; Red rosette – Lindzy Christensen
Intermediate showmanship: Blue rosette – Cache Elkington; Red rosette – Taelie Jones
Junior showmanship: Blue rosette– Maelee Neville; Red rosette – Macoy Hanson
Novice showmanship: Blue rosette– Eliza Flinders; Red rosette – Kanyon Poole
Overall top showman: Bryn Hansen; reserve – Lindzy Christensen
Champion Market: Kylee Jones; reserve – Mackay Hansen
Champion breeding swine: Cache Elkington
Goat show
FFA showmanship: Blue rosette – Kayda Hickman; Red rosette – Eryn Harris
Senior showmanship: Blue rosette – Eryn Harris
Intermediate showmanship: Blue rosette – Kayda Hickman; Red rosette – Keylee Harris
Junior showmanship: Blue rosette – Makinley Curtis; Red rosette – Kash Smith
Novice showmanship: Blue rosette – Jaylie Hickman; Red rosette – Kamdyn Garcie
Overall top showman: Jaylie Hickman; reserve – Kayda Hickman
Champion Market goat: Kalli Smith; reserve – Ridge Neild
Champion 4–H breeding goat: Eryn Harris, FFA – Kayda Hickman
Rabbit show
FFA showmanship: Blue rosette – Audrey Godfrey; Red rosette – Kassidy Shaffer
Senior showmanship: Blue rosette – Taryn Sessions; Red rosette – Rachel Murri
Intermediate showmanship: Blue rosette – Keylee Harris; Red rosette – Ryann Hunsaker
Junior showmanship: Blue rosette – Cynthia Squires; Red rosette – Chelsea Murri
Novice showmanship: Blue rosette – Dixon Kartchner; Red rosette – Bridger Curtis
Overall top showman: Taryn Sessions, reserve – Cynthia Squires
Champion market rabbit: Rachel Murri, reserve – Tyler Murri
Champion Rabbit: Emerson Owens, best opposite – Madison Stucki
Poultry show
FFA showmanship: Blue rosette – Kaytlyn Duffin
Senior showmanship: Blue rosette – Taryn Sessions
Intermediate showmanship: Blue rosette– Andrew Duffin; Red rosette – Matthew Coats
Junior showmanship: Blue rosette – Cynthia Squires; Red rosette – Hailey Coates
Novice showmanship: Blue rosette – Bridger Curtis
Overall top showman: Cynthia Squires, reserve – Taryn Sessions
Champion Poultry: Kaytlyn Duffin
Beef Show
FFA showmanship: Blue rosette – Luke Smith; Red rosette – Landon Smith
Intermediate showmanship: Blue rosette – Tymber Billman; Red rosette – Molly Burgess
Junior showmanship: Blue rosette– Chyloh Billman; Red rosette – Boeden Nelson
Novice showmanship: Blue rosette – Wylee Day; Red rosette – Drexton Poulter
Overall top showman: Luke Smith, reserve – Tymber Billman
Champion Market: Landon Smith, reserve – Charlie Edwards
Champion Breeding Heifer – Tymber Billman, reserve – Ellie Smith
Sheep Show
FFA showmanship: Blue rosette– Kayda Hickman, Red rosette– Macey Lamb
Senior showmanship: Blue rosette– Kayci Kinghorn, Red rosette– Kason Barney
Intermediate showmanship: Blue rosette– Cache Elkington, Red rosette– Kenlee Simmons
Junior showmanship: Blue rosette – Andres Jaynes; Red rosette – Indie Simmons
Novice showmanship: Blue rosette – Jaylie Hickman; Red rosette – Kader Barney
Overall top showman: Kayda Hickman, reserve – Kayci Kinghorn
Champion Market: Addie Jaynes, reserve – Emily Giles
Champion Breeding Ewe: Kayda Hickman
Dairy Show
Senior Showmanship: Blue rosette – Brooklyn Youngstrom; Red rosette – Isabel Hurst
Intermediate showmanship: Blue rosette – Bryson Youngstrom; Red rosette – Sydnee Cook
Junior showmanship: Blue rosette – Breleigh Youngstrom; Red rosette – Abigail Laux
Novice showmanship: Blue rosette– Lillian Cook; Red rosette – Dixon Kartchner
Overall top showman: Bryson Youngstrom, reserve – Brooklyn Youngstrom
Round robin: first – Kayda Hickman, second – Lindzy Christensen, third – Eryn Harris, fourth – Taryn Sessions, fifth – Kayci Kinghorn, sixth – Tymber Billman, seventh – Bryn Hansen, eighth – Luke Smith; other participants– Jaylie Hickman, Audrey Godfrey, Kaytlyn Duffin, Crew Beck, Bryson Youngstrom, Faith Bitsoi, Brooklyn Youngstom, Cynthia Squires
Livestock Judging Contest
Seniors: Blue rosettes – Kylie Jones and Macey Lamb
Intermediates: Blue rosettes – Taelie Jones, Tymber billman, Hayden Griffeth, CJ Day and Keylee Harris; Red rosettes – Molly Burgess, Bridger Lamb, Emerson Owens, Cooper Griffeth, Kayda Hickman and Emma Flinders
Juniors: Blue rosettes – Chyloh Billman, Bristyl Lamb and Kalli Smith; Red rosettes – Wylee Day and Kash Smith
Building Projects
Bead craft: Blue rosettes – Mackay Hansen and Ciara Pancheri; Red rosettes – Makinley Curtis, Bailee Linan, Cynthia Squires and Madison Stucki
Tie Dye: Blue rosette – Mackay Hansen, Ciara Pancheri and Presdee Poulsen; Red rosettes – Whitney Nelson, Aubrey Reimann and Blyss Ball
Cactus crafts: Blue rosette – Ciara Pancheri; Red rosette – Tymber Billman
Scrapbook day camp: Blue rosette– Tymber Billman; Red rosette – Abigail Cox
Scrapbook: Red rosette – Eryn Harris
Foods/Cooking: Blue rosettes – Kalli Smith and Kash Smith; Red rosettes – Keylee Harris, Blyss Miller and Hallee Miller
Cake Decorating: Blue rosette – CJ Day and Kylie Jones; Red rosettes – Ryann Hunsaker and Naomi Moore
Heritage Arts: Blue rosettes – Eryn Harris and Kylie Jones
Art: Blue rosette – Alyssa Harris
Leatherwork: Blue rosette – Cooper Shaffer
Woodwork: Red rosette – Cooper Shaffer
Archery display: Blue rosette–Wyatt Garcia; Red rosettes – CJ Day and Quincy Griffeth
Rifle display: Blue rosettes – Kamdyn Garcia and Wyatt Garcia
Entomology: Blue rosette – Rhett Boone
Leadership: Blue rosette – Fall Orgill
Camp: Blue rosettes – Madison Stucki and Aunica Zohner; Red rosettes – Maylee Ryan, Ciara Pancheri and Kate Hanson
Secretary Books: Trexton Barton, Bryson Youngstrom, Abby Laux, Keylee Harris and Eryn Harri