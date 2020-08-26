4-H and FFA results in from Rigby

The Rigby Round Robin winners from the Jefferson County Fair. Back row- Faith Bitsoi, Audrey Godfrey, Katlyn Duffin, Crew Beck, Bryson Youngstrom, Brooklyn Youngstrom, Luke Smith and Bryn Hansen. Front row- Tymber Billman, Cynthia Squires, Taryn Sessions, Eryn Harris, Kayda Hickman, Jaylie Hickman, Kaycie Kinghorn, Lindzy Christensen.

 Courtesy Image

The following are results from the Jefferson County Fair for 4–H and FFA participants.

Working Ranch

Dummy roping: Purple Rosettes – Wylee Day, Ayden Varela, Keylee Harris; Blue Rosette – Brandon Henry

Ranch roping 2: Purple Rosettes– Cooper Griffeth, Faith Bitsoi; Blue Rosette– Rylan Erickson

Ranch roping 3: Purple Rosettes – Porter Hogge and Tyson Bond; Blue Rosette – Grace Duckett

Stationing unit 1: Purple Rosettes – Brandon Henry, Bailey Bond and Wylee Dayl; Blue Rosette – Xander Miller

Stationing unit 2: Purple Rosettes – Baylor Hogge, Taryn Sessions; Blue Rosette – Rylan Erickson

Stationing unit 3: Purple Rosettes – Grace Duckett and Porter Hogge; Blue Rosette – Tyson Bond

Team Sorting: Purple Rosettes – Faith Bitsoi, Tymber Billman, Wylee Day, Grace Duckett, Hunter Sessions and Chyloh Billman; Blue Rosettes – Taryn Sessions, Alyssa Harris and Hunter Sessions

Horse Show

Senior showmanship: Purple Rosette – Faith Bitsoi; Blue Rosettes – Porter Hogge and Kayci Kinghorn

Intermediate showmanship: Purple Rosette – Crew Beck; Blue Rosette – Makae Hogge and Cooper Griffeth; Red Rosette – Keylee Harris

Junior showmanship: Purple Rosette – Atlee Rountree; Blue Rosette – Jaylie Hickman; Red Rosettes – Alice Wilson and Kassie Barker

Novice showmanship: Blue Rosette – Reagan Pancheri; Red Rosette – Luke Miller

Overall top showman: Crew Beck; Reserve – Porter Hogge

Senior Bareback: Purple Rosettes – Madison Weiers and Victoria Beck

Intermediate Bareback: Purple Rosettes – Brecklyn Shipper and Hayden Griffeth

Junior Bareback: Purple Rosette – Rylan Erickson and Bailey Bond; Blue Rosette – Chyloh Billman; Red Rosette – Atlee Rountree

Pony Bareback: Purple Rosettes – Cooper Griffeth and Cache Elkington

Senior Equitation: Purple Rosettes – Madelyn Anderson, Madison Weiers and Kassidy Shaffer; Blue Rosettes – Porter Hogge and Victoria Beck; Red Rosette – Alyssa Harris

Intermediate Equitation: Purple Rosettes – Tymber Billman, Crew Beck and Makae Hogge; Blue Rosette– Kayda Hickman

Junior Equitation: Purple rosettes – Rylan Erickson, Bailey Bond and Atlee Rountree; Blue rosette – Ayden Varela; Red rosette – Rozalyn Thorp

Pony Equitation: Purple rosettes – Cooper Griffeth and Briggen Barton

Novice Equitation: Blue rosettes – Brynlee Stathem and Jaylie Hickman

Walk/Trot Equitation: Purpl;e rosettes – Luke Miller and Kate Hansen

Horsemanship: Purple rosettes – Madison Weiers, Madelyn Anderson, Makae Hogge and Jack Miller; Blue rosettes – Alyssa Harris, Porter Hogge and Faith Bitsoi

Reining: Purple rosette – Porter Hogge and Victoria Beck; Blue rosettes – Madison Weiers, Hayden Griffeth; Red rosette – Madelyn Anderson

Snaffle Bit: Purple rosettes – Tyson Bond and Porter Hogge; Blue rosette – Alyssa Harris

Senior Trail: Purple rosettes – Faith Bitsoi and Madison Weiers; Blue rosette – Taryn Sessions; Red rosette – Porter Hogge

Intermediate trail: Purple rosettes – Brecklyn Shipper, Makae Hogge and Cooper Griffeth; Blue rosette – Hayden Griffeth; Red rosette – Cache Elkington

Junior Trail: Purple rosettes – Xander Miller Drexton Poulter and Casen Poulsen; Blue rosette – Baylor Hogge; Red rosette – Ayden Varela

Junior English: Purple rosettes – Bailey Bond and Jaylie Hickman

Int/Sr English: Purple rosette – Faith Bitsoi, Kayda Hickman and Kassidy Shaffer; Blue rosette – Alyssa Harris; Red rosette – Brecklyn Shippeer

Hunter/Jumper: Purple rosettes – Cooper Griffeth and Hayden Griffeth; Blue rosette – Brecklyn Shipper

Driving Show

Pleasure ponies: Purple rosette – Kalli Smith and Hailey Wilson; Blue rosette – Keylee Harris; Red rosette – Macrae Conover

Pleasure Horse: Purple rosette – Kaden Carlson

Single Cone Course: Purple rosettes – Austin Steel, Dillon Steel and Eryn Harris; Blue rosette– Carson Steel; Red rosette – Hailey Wilson

Single Utility: Purple rosettes – Dillon Steel and Austin Steel; Blue rosette – Carson Steel; Red rosette – Kalli Smith

Dog Show

Senior Open: Blue rosette – Hunter Sessions; Red rosette – Taryn Sessions

Intermediate Open: Blue rosette – Fall Orgill; Red rosette – Kayda Hickman

Intermediate Novice: Blue rosette – Katelyn Jensen; Red rosette – Aundrea Varela

Junior Open: Blue rosette – Rozalyn Thorp; Red rosette – Caleb Gibson

Junior Novice: Blue rosette – Quincy Griffeth; Red rosette – Abby Laux and Trexton Barton

Overall top showman: Hunter Sessions

Beginner A Obedience: Blue rosette – Abby Laux; Red rosette – Keylee Harris

Pre Novice Obedience: Blue rosette – Fall Orgill; Red rosette – Rozalyn Thorp

Beginner B Obedience: Blue rosette – Anna Gibson

Overall top obedience: Fall Orgill

Swine Show

FFA Showmanship: Blue rosette – Lindzy Christensen; Red rosette – Madison Weiers

Senior showmanship: Blue rosette – Bryn Hansen; Red rosette – Lindzy Christensen

Intermediate showmanship: Blue rosette – Cache Elkington; Red rosette – Taelie Jones

Junior showmanship: Blue rosette– Maelee Neville; Red rosette – Macoy Hanson

Novice showmanship: Blue rosette– Eliza Flinders; Red rosette – Kanyon Poole

Overall top showman: Bryn Hansen; reserve – Lindzy Christensen

Champion Market: Kylee Jones; reserve – Mackay Hansen

Champion breeding swine: Cache Elkington

Goat show

FFA showmanship: Blue rosette – Kayda Hickman; Red rosette – Eryn Harris

Senior showmanship: Blue rosette – Eryn Harris

Intermediate showmanship: Blue rosette – Kayda Hickman; Red rosette – Keylee Harris

Junior showmanship: Blue rosette – Makinley Curtis; Red rosette – Kash Smith

Novice showmanship: Blue rosette – Jaylie Hickman; Red rosette – Kamdyn Garcie

Overall top showman: Jaylie Hickman; reserve – Kayda Hickman

Champion Market goat: Kalli Smith; reserve – Ridge Neild

Champion 4–H breeding goat: Eryn Harris, FFA – Kayda Hickman

Rabbit show

FFA showmanship: Blue rosette – Audrey Godfrey; Red rosette – Kassidy Shaffer

Senior showmanship: Blue rosette – Taryn Sessions; Red rosette – Rachel Murri

Intermediate showmanship: Blue rosette – Keylee Harris; Red rosette – Ryann Hunsaker

Junior showmanship: Blue rosette – Cynthia Squires; Red rosette – Chelsea Murri

Novice showmanship: Blue rosette – Dixon Kartchner; Red rosette – Bridger Curtis

Overall top showman: Taryn Sessions, reserve – Cynthia Squires

Champion market rabbit: Rachel Murri, reserve – Tyler Murri

Champion Rabbit: Emerson Owens, best opposite – Madison Stucki

Poultry show

FFA showmanship: Blue rosette – Kaytlyn Duffin

Senior showmanship: Blue rosette – Taryn Sessions

Intermediate showmanship: Blue rosette– Andrew Duffin; Red rosette – Matthew Coats

Junior showmanship: Blue rosette – Cynthia Squires; Red rosette – Hailey Coates

Novice showmanship: Blue rosette – Bridger Curtis

Overall top showman: Cynthia Squires, reserve – Taryn Sessions

Champion Poultry: Kaytlyn Duffin

Beef Show

FFA showmanship: Blue rosette – Luke Smith; Red rosette – Landon Smith

Intermediate showmanship: Blue rosette – Tymber Billman; Red rosette – Molly Burgess

Junior showmanship: Blue rosette– Chyloh Billman; Red rosette – Boeden Nelson

Novice showmanship: Blue rosette – Wylee Day; Red rosette – Drexton Poulter

Overall top showman: Luke Smith, reserve – Tymber Billman

Champion Market: Landon Smith, reserve – Charlie Edwards

Champion Breeding Heifer – Tymber Billman, reserve – Ellie Smith

Sheep Show

FFA showmanship: Blue rosette– Kayda Hickman, Red rosette– Macey Lamb

Senior showmanship: Blue rosette– Kayci Kinghorn, Red rosette– Kason Barney

Intermediate showmanship: Blue rosette– Cache Elkington, Red rosette– Kenlee Simmons

Junior showmanship: Blue rosette – Andres Jaynes; Red rosette – Indie Simmons

Novice showmanship: Blue rosette – Jaylie Hickman; Red rosette – Kader Barney

Overall top showman: Kayda Hickman, reserve – Kayci Kinghorn

Champion Market: Addie Jaynes, reserve – Emily Giles

Champion Breeding Ewe: Kayda Hickman

Dairy Show

Senior Showmanship: Blue rosette – Brooklyn Youngstrom; Red rosette – Isabel Hurst

Intermediate showmanship: Blue rosette – Bryson Youngstrom; Red rosette – Sydnee Cook

Junior showmanship: Blue rosette – Breleigh Youngstrom; Red rosette – Abigail Laux

Novice showmanship: Blue rosette– Lillian Cook; Red rosette – Dixon Kartchner

Overall top showman: Bryson Youngstrom, reserve – Brooklyn Youngstrom

Round robin: first – Kayda Hickman, second – Lindzy Christensen, third – Eryn Harris, fourth – Taryn Sessions, fifth – Kayci Kinghorn, sixth – Tymber Billman, seventh – Bryn Hansen, eighth – Luke Smith; other participants– Jaylie Hickman, Audrey Godfrey, Kaytlyn Duffin, Crew Beck, Bryson Youngstrom, Faith Bitsoi, Brooklyn Youngstom, Cynthia Squires

Livestock Judging Contest

Seniors: Blue rosettes – Kylie Jones and Macey Lamb

Intermediates: Blue rosettes – Taelie Jones, Tymber billman, Hayden Griffeth, CJ Day and Keylee Harris; Red rosettes – Molly Burgess, Bridger Lamb, Emerson Owens, Cooper Griffeth, Kayda Hickman and Emma Flinders

Juniors: Blue rosettes – Chyloh Billman, Bristyl Lamb and Kalli Smith; Red rosettes – Wylee Day and Kash Smith

Building Projects

Bead craft: Blue rosettes – Mackay Hansen and Ciara Pancheri; Red rosettes – Makinley Curtis, Bailee Linan, Cynthia Squires and Madison Stucki

Tie Dye: Blue rosette – Mackay Hansen, Ciara Pancheri and Presdee Poulsen; Red rosettes – Whitney Nelson, Aubrey Reimann and Blyss Ball

Cactus crafts: Blue rosette – Ciara Pancheri; Red rosette – Tymber Billman

Scrapbook day camp: Blue rosette– Tymber Billman; Red rosette – Abigail Cox

Scrapbook: Red rosette – Eryn Harris

Foods/Cooking: Blue rosettes – Kalli Smith and Kash Smith; Red rosettes – Keylee Harris, Blyss Miller and Hallee Miller

Cake Decorating: Blue rosette – CJ Day and Kylie Jones; Red rosettes – Ryann Hunsaker and Naomi Moore

Heritage Arts: Blue rosettes – Eryn Harris and Kylie Jones

Art: Blue rosette – Alyssa Harris

Leatherwork: Blue rosette – Cooper Shaffer

Woodwork: Red rosette – Cooper Shaffer

Archery display: Blue rosette–Wyatt Garcia; Red rosettes – CJ Day and Quincy Griffeth

Rifle display: Blue rosettes – Kamdyn Garcia and Wyatt Garcia

Entomology: Blue rosette – Rhett Boone

Leadership: Blue rosette – Fall Orgill

Camp: Blue rosettes – Madison Stucki and Aunica Zohner; Red rosettes – Maylee Ryan, Ciara Pancheri and Kate Hanson

Secretary Books: Trexton Barton, Bryson Youngstrom, Abby Laux, Keylee Harris and Eryn Harri