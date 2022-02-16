The Jefferson County Commissioners appointed Leland Smith to represent the Lewisville, Menan and Roberts areas on the Jefferson County Fair Board during their regular meeting last week. The commissioners approved the appointment of Smith to replace Steven Cook upon his retirement.
According to board member Carl Anderson, Smith was happy to be approached with the offer after the board took in volunteers for the position.
The General Fair Board currently has 7 members, with representation from across the county. With Cook’s retirement, Smith’s residency in the Lewisville and Menan area makes him a proper fit to be the area’s representative, according to Anderson.
Anderson stated that Smith will be involved with the fair for several more years, due to his children’s involvement. His children have, in the past, participated in both the pony carts and in raising goats.
“He is involved with his kids’ projects,” Anderson said. “He is level headed and down to Earth.
According to Anderson, Smith is easy to talk to and will be willing to listen to community members about ideas they have for the fair.
Cook’s retirement also opened up the position of City Rodeo Board President, a position which Anderson himself has acquired. Anderson, who is also the manager for The Rigby Fair, has been involved with The Rigby Rodeo Committee, formerly Park and Rodeo, since 2004.
“Everybody involved enjoys it,” Anderson said about the board members. “Everybody enjoys helping kids grow and see the agricultural side.”
The Jefferson County Fair provides opportunities for a diverse audience of kids, whether they come from an agricultural background, or if they come from the county’s residential areas, Anderson stated. Kids can come take archery classes or other sewing and cooking classes offered through 4-H.