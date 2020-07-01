Jefferson County Fair planned for August, Rigby Stampede Days cancelled

The Jefferson County Fair is moving forward and is set to take place Aug. 10 to Aug. 15.
According to Sue Walker, County 4-H Assistant, the fair will still allow 4-H competition as well as open class competition for the public.
The Jefferson County Fair will still hold the Market Sale but Kids Day will not be taking place.
“Usually that’s our busiest day so we won’t hold Kids Day this year,” said Fair Secretary Jeanette Anderson. “We also won’t have as many vendors. Otherwise everything else is still a go.”
Kids Day in 2019 included a race, a bounce house, dunk tank, face painting, petting zoo, pony rides and the opportunity to see a fire truck and police car.
Due to the Craft Fair’s inclusion with vendors, the Craft Fair will also be cancelled for the 2020 fair.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, county fairs in Idaho have been cancelled, with Bannock County opting to cancel their fair June 23.
Steve Cook, Director of Parks and Rodeo in Rigby, said June 26 that Rigby Stampede Days would be cancelled as well.
“We moved the date hoping this (COVID-19) would get better, but it’s increasing,” Cook said. “The board doesn’t want to jeopardize the community or put people’s lives at risk. To hold it, it isn’t right.”
Stampede Days, originally set for June, was rescheduled for Aug. 21 and 22 with the current queens continuing their reign for another year.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair voted June 25 to proceed with the 2020 Fair that takes place in Blackfoot. According to the Bingham News Chronicle, “Board members and EISF Manager Brandon Bird met with Bingham County commissioners and Blackfoot city representatives, including Mayor Marc Carroll, in a meeting that lasted about 3 1/2 hours before the board voted 4-2 in favor of proceeding with the fair.”
Governor Brad Little announced June 25 that Idaho did not meet the metrics to move out of Stage Four of the Rebound Idaho plan. The number of reported cases, positive tests and the average percent positive for the prior 14-day period all trended upward.
“We will continue to monitor the situation with COVID,” Fair Manager Carl Anderson said. “We will be engaged in monitoring the situation and implementing the state guidelines at the fair as much as possible.”