Jefferson County Fair results are in

Round Robin competitors pose with their winnings at the Jefferson County Fair. Back row – Makay Olaveson, Makiya Bond, Bryn Hansen and Luke Smith. Middle row – Spencer Steel, Bryson Youngstrom, Kassidy Shaffer, Audrey Godfrey and Tymber Billman. Front row – Tyler Murri, Kayda Hickman, Taryn Sessions and Eryn Harris.

 COURTESY PHOTO

After a lot of hard work on behalf of participants and organizers, the Jefferson County Fair has come to an end.

Aug. 17 ended the week-long event, and the results are in:

Projects in the Building

Vet science: blue rosette – Taryn Session

Art: blue rosette – Elden Simmons, red rosette – Taryn Sessions

Scrapbook: red rosette – Eryn Harris

Heritage projects: blue rosettes – Kalli Smith, Kassidy Shaffer; red rosette – Kash Smith

Archery: blue rosette – Wyatt Garcia, Hayden Griffeth, Keylee Harris; red rosettes – Cade Clark, Saylee Clark, CJ Day

Rifle: blue rosette – Kamdyn Garcia

Archery day camp: blue rosette – Jake Kinghorn, Alyra Sorensen, Cynthia Squires, Kaycie Kinghorn; red rosette – Whitney Nelson

Scrapbook: blue rosette – Briley Ball, Kenlee Simmons

Leatherwork: blue rosette – Cooper Shaffer; red rosette – Kassidy Shaffer, Cooper Griffeth

Gardening: blue rosette – Eryn Harris; red rosette – Keylee Harris, Kayda Hickman

Wind chimes: blue rosette – Eryn Harris, Lexie Kinghorn; red rosette – Keylee Harris, Tayson Ryan, Madison Stucki

Idaho History: blue rosette – Ellie Allen; red rosette – Easton Hammer, Daren Prescott

Cooking: blue rosette – Kate Bowen, Ryann Hunsaker, Hallee Miller; red rosette – CJ Day, Cambria Norman, Kash Smith

Cake Decorating: blue rosette – CJ Day, Kayda Hickman, Morgan Moore, Jada Thurber; red rosette – Ellie Allen, Ryann Hunsaker, Rachel Murri, Maylee Tolefson

Leadership: blue rosette – Alyssa Harris, red rosette – Eryn Harris

Archery Shoot

Compound Bow

Senior: champion – Cade Clark; reserve – Tyson Bond

Intermediate: champion – Ladd Taylor

Junior: champion – CJ Day; reserve – Wyatt Garcia

Novice: champion – Kash Smith; reserve- Kalli Smith

Recurve bow

Intermediate: champion – Cooper Griffeth; reserve – Kayda Hickman

Junior: champion – Keylee Harris

Overall top archer: Cade Clark

Air Rifle Shoot

Intermediate: champion – Fall Orgill; reserve – Hayden Griffeth

Junior: champion – Tristen Elder; reserve – Kamdyn Garcia

Overall top shooter: Fall Orgill

Record Book

Blue rosettes – Victoria Beck, Andrew Duffin, Emma Flinders, Alyssa Harris, Kayda Hickman, Kayie Holloway, Jake Kinghorn, Karlee Kinghorn, Kayci Kinghorn, Elizabeth, Laux, Hunter Sessions; red rosettes – Makiya Bond, Eryn Harris, Ryann Hunsaker, Bristyl Lamb, Hunter Nash

Horse

Halter

FFA Showmanship: Purple Rosette – Madison Weiers; blue rosette – Alyssa Harris

Senior Showmanship: Purple rosette – Makiya Bond; blue rosette – Taryn Sessions

Intermediate Showmanship: purple rosette – Kayci Kinghorn; blue rosette – Grace Lerwill

Junior Showmanship: CJ Day; blue rosette – Jack Miller; red rosette – Kassie Barker

Novice showmanship: blue rosette – Madlynn McArther; red rosette – Kody Madsen

Overall top showman: Makiya Bond, reserve – Kaycie Kinghorn

Bareback

Senior: purple rosettes – Madison Weiers, Faith Bitsoi; blue rosette – Makiya Bond; red rosette – McKenzie Roberts

Intermediate: purple rosettes – Victoria Beck, Grace Lerwill; blue rosette – Brecklyn Shipper

Junior: purple rosette – Jack Miller, Atlee Rountree; blue rosette – Emerson Owens

Pony: purple rosettes – Cache Elkington, Cooper Griffeth

Equitation

Senior: purple rosette – Faith Bitsoi, Madison Weiers, McKenzie Roberts; blue rosette – Makiya Bond; red rosette – Grace Duckett

Intermediate: purple rosette – Victoria Beck, Makae Hogge, Grace Lerwill; blue rosette – Brecklyn Shipper; red rosette – Kayci Kinghorn

Junior: purple rosette – Atlee Rountree, Rylan Erickson, Kassie Barker, blue rosette – Ciara Pancheri; red rosette – Ayden Varela

Pony: purple rosette – Hailey Wilson, Shyann Jackson; blue rosette – Cooper Griffeth

Walk/Trot: purple rosettes – Chyloh Billlman, Kamby Carlson, Korlynn McArther

Horsemanship

Purple rosettes – Tayden Roberts, Faith Bitsoi, Hayden Griffeth and Kayci Kinghorn; blue rosette- Alyssa Harris

Reining

Purple rosettes – Makiya Bond, Victoria Beck; blue rosette – Kaycie Kinghorn; red rosette – Faith Bitsoi

Snaffle Bit

Purple rosette – Tyson Bond

English Equitation

Purple rosette – Brecklyn Shipper, Hayden Griffeth; blue rosette – Lexie Hayes; red rosette – Alyssa Harris

Hunter/Jumper

Purple rosette – Hayden Griffeth and Alyssa Harris; blue rosette- Brecklyn Shipper

Trail

Senior: purple rosette – Tayden Roberts, Makiya Bond, Tyson Bond; blue rosette – Grace Duckett; red rosette – Alyssa Harris

Intermediate: purple rosette – Makae Hogge, Grace Lerwill

Junior: purple rosette – Baylor HOgge

Horse and Pony Driving

Pleasure driving: purple rosettes – Spencer Steel, Eryn Harris, Kalli Smith; blue rosette- Hailey Wilson; red rosette- CJ Day

Cone Driving: purple rosettes – Spencer Steel, Eryn Harris, Kalli Smith; blue rosette – Dillon Steel; red rosette – Austin Steel

Utility Driving: purple rosettes – Dillon Steel, CJ Day, Kalli Smith; blue rosette – Austin Steel

Dog

Senior Showmanship: champion – Hunter Sessions; reserve – Tayrn Sessions

Intermediate showmanship: champion – Cooper Griffeth; reserve – Kayda Hickman

Junior showmanship: champion – Anna Gibson; reserve – Kennedy Calderwood

Novice showmanship: champion – Rozalyn Thorp; reserve – Caleb Gibson

Overall top showman: Hunter Sessions

Class A obedience: champion – Caleb Gibson; reserve – River Nelson

Pre-Novice obedience: champion – Fall Orgill; reserve – Anna Gibson

Top obedience: Fall Orgill

Rabbit

FFA showmanship: champion – Kassidy Shaffer; reserve – Audrey Godfrey

Senior showmanship: champion – Taryn Sessions; red reserve – Hailey Wilson

Intermediate showmanship: champion – Tyler Murri; reserve – Rachel Murri

Junior showmanship: champion – MaKinley Curtis; reserve – Madison Stucki

Novice showmanship: champion – Anna Gibson; reserve – Parker Gibson

Overall top showman: Tyler Murri; reserve – Taryn Sessions

Champion market rabbit: Darcy Godfrey, reserve – Kaylie Holloway

Champion rabbit: Cooper Shaffer; reserve – Tyler Murri

Goat

FFA showmanship: champion – Eryn Harris; reserve – Maddie Nelson

Intermediate showmanship: champion – Kayda Hickman; reserve – Eryn Harris

Junior showmanship: champion – CJ Day; reserve – MaKinlay Curtis

Novice showmanship: champion – Stone Neild; reserve – Kash Smith

Overall top showman: Kayda Hickman; reserve – Maddie Nelson

Champion market goat: Kalli Smith; reserve – Kayda Hickman

Champion female goat: CJ Day

Swine

FFA showmanship: champion – Makay Olaveson; reserve – Lyndzy Christensen

Senior showmanship: champion – Bryn Hansen; reserve – Nicole Jenkins

Intermediate showmanship: champion – Conner Gneiting; reserve – Adalyn Neville

Junior showmanship: champion – Cache Elkington; reserve – Talie Jones

Novice showmanship: champion – Abigail Simper; reserve – Madison Stucki

Overall top showman: Bryn Hansen; reserve – Cache Elkington

Champion market Swine: Kaden Grover; reserve – Xander Miller

Champion breeding swine: Cache Elkington

Poultry

Senior Showmanship: champion – Taryn Sessions; reserve – Calyn Haney

Intermediate showmanship: champion – Matthew Coats; reserve – Andrew Duffin

Junior showmanship: champion – Makinlay Curtis

Overall top showman: Taryn sessions; reserve – Matthew Coats

Champion Poultry: Calyn Haney

Sheep

FFA showmanship: champion – Kassidy Shaffer; reserve – Ember Mendoza

Senior showmanship: champion – Spencer Steel; reserve – Tori Grover

Intermediate showmanship: champion – Kayda Hickman; reserve – Kason Barney

Junior showmanship: champion – Carson Steel; reserve – Jack Miller

Novice showmanship: champion – Andrew Jaynes; reserve – Ayden Varela

Overall top showman: Kayda Hickman; reserve – Spencer Steel

Champion market lamb: Kason Barney; reserve – Kason Barney

Champion breeding ewe: Lexy Lamb

Beef

FFA showmanship: champion – Luke Smith; reserve – Charlie Edwards

Senior showmanship: champion – Jayden Cordingley; reserve – Bracken Cordingley

Intermediate showmanship: champion – Ridge Nield; reserve – Blyss Miller

Junior showmanship: champion – Tymber Billman; reserve – Molly Burgess

Novice showmanship: champion – Bridger Skaar; reserve – Chyloh Billman

Overall top showman: Luke Smith; reserve – Landon Smith

Champion market beef: Landon Smith; reserve – Luke Smith

Champion breeding beef: Luke Smith

Dairy

Senior showmanship: champion – Brooklyn Youngstrom

Intermediate showmanship: champion – Bryson Youngstrom; reserve – Elizabeth Laux

Junior showmanship: champion – Breleigh Youngstrom; reserve – CJ Day

Novice showmanship: champion – Abigail Laux; reserve – Maylee Tollefson

Overall top showman: Bryson Youngstrom; reserve – Brooklyn Youngstrom

Round Robin

First – Kayda Hickman; second – Taryn Session; third – Maddie Weiers; fourth – Eryn Harris; fifth – Audrey Godfrey; sixth – Luke Smith; seventh – Tymber Billman; eighth – Bryn Hansen; Participation – Makiya Bond, Tyler Murri, Spencer Steel, Kassidy Shaffer, Makay Olaveson, Bryson Youngstrom

Judging Contest

Top senior judge – Lexy Lamb; top junior judge – Tymber Billman

Participating members: Hunter Sessions, Taryn Sessions, Macey Lamb, Chyloh Billman, Hayden Griffeth, Cooper Griffeth, Bridger Lamb, Bristol Lamb, Austin Steel, Katlyn Duffin, Boeden Nelson

Death by Chocolate Contest

Senior: first – Rachelle Godfrey, snickers brownies; second – Sharon Moser, Bavarian mints; third – Shanelle Bice, grasshopper cupcakes; fourth – Avery Hendrix, s’mores magic bars

Intermediate: first – Vanessa Beckstead, coconut macaroon brownies; second – Darcy Godfrey, black and white cupcakes with truffle topping; third – Savannah Beckstead, chocolate cookie dough cheescake

Junior: first – Ruby Porter, caramel chocolate trifle; second – Josie Porter, homemade Oreo and buttercream frosting; third – M’Aleigh Cupkie, Oreo explosion; fourth – Aribella Beckstead, chocolate casserole extravaganza

Overall: RoseAnn Stout, huckleberry chocolate balls