Jefferson County Fair results are in

After a lot of hard work on behalf of participants and organizers, the Jefferson County Fair has come to an end.
Aug. 17 ended the week-long event, and the results are in:
Projects in the Building
Vet science: blue rosette – Taryn Session
Art: blue rosette – Elden Simmons, red rosette – Taryn Sessions
Scrapbook: red rosette – Eryn Harris
Heritage projects: blue rosettes – Kalli Smith, Kassidy Shaffer; red rosette – Kash Smith
Archery: blue rosette – Wyatt Garcia, Hayden Griffeth, Keylee Harris; red rosettes – Cade Clark, Saylee Clark, CJ Day
Rifle: blue rosette – Kamdyn Garcia
Archery day camp: blue rosette – Jake Kinghorn, Alyra Sorensen, Cynthia Squires, Kaycie Kinghorn; red rosette – Whitney Nelson
Scrapbook: blue rosette – Briley Ball, Kenlee Simmons
Leatherwork: blue rosette – Cooper Shaffer; red rosette – Kassidy Shaffer, Cooper Griffeth
Gardening: blue rosette – Eryn Harris; red rosette – Keylee Harris, Kayda Hickman
Wind chimes: blue rosette – Eryn Harris, Lexie Kinghorn; red rosette – Keylee Harris, Tayson Ryan, Madison Stucki
Idaho History: blue rosette – Ellie Allen; red rosette – Easton Hammer, Daren Prescott
Cooking: blue rosette – Kate Bowen, Ryann Hunsaker, Hallee Miller; red rosette – CJ Day, Cambria Norman, Kash Smith
Cake Decorating: blue rosette – CJ Day, Kayda Hickman, Morgan Moore, Jada Thurber; red rosette – Ellie Allen, Ryann Hunsaker, Rachel Murri, Maylee Tolefson
Leadership: blue rosette – Alyssa Harris, red rosette – Eryn Harris
Archery Shoot
Compound Bow
Senior: champion – Cade Clark; reserve – Tyson Bond
Intermediate: champion – Ladd Taylor
Junior: champion – CJ Day; reserve – Wyatt Garcia
Novice: champion – Kash Smith; reserve- Kalli Smith
Recurve bow
Intermediate: champion – Cooper Griffeth; reserve – Kayda Hickman
Junior: champion – Keylee Harris
Overall top archer: Cade Clark
Air Rifle Shoot
Intermediate: champion – Fall Orgill; reserve – Hayden Griffeth
Junior: champion – Tristen Elder; reserve – Kamdyn Garcia
Overall top shooter: Fall Orgill
Record Book
Blue rosettes – Victoria Beck, Andrew Duffin, Emma Flinders, Alyssa Harris, Kayda Hickman, Kayie Holloway, Jake Kinghorn, Karlee Kinghorn, Kayci Kinghorn, Elizabeth, Laux, Hunter Sessions; red rosettes – Makiya Bond, Eryn Harris, Ryann Hunsaker, Bristyl Lamb, Hunter Nash
Horse
Halter
FFA Showmanship: Purple Rosette – Madison Weiers; blue rosette – Alyssa Harris
Senior Showmanship: Purple rosette – Makiya Bond; blue rosette – Taryn Sessions
Intermediate Showmanship: purple rosette – Kayci Kinghorn; blue rosette – Grace Lerwill
Junior Showmanship: CJ Day; blue rosette – Jack Miller; red rosette – Kassie Barker
Novice showmanship: blue rosette – Madlynn McArther; red rosette – Kody Madsen
Overall top showman: Makiya Bond, reserve – Kaycie Kinghorn
Bareback
Senior: purple rosettes – Madison Weiers, Faith Bitsoi; blue rosette – Makiya Bond; red rosette – McKenzie Roberts
Intermediate: purple rosettes – Victoria Beck, Grace Lerwill; blue rosette – Brecklyn Shipper
Junior: purple rosette – Jack Miller, Atlee Rountree; blue rosette – Emerson Owens
Pony: purple rosettes – Cache Elkington, Cooper Griffeth
Equitation
Senior: purple rosette – Faith Bitsoi, Madison Weiers, McKenzie Roberts; blue rosette – Makiya Bond; red rosette – Grace Duckett
Intermediate: purple rosette – Victoria Beck, Makae Hogge, Grace Lerwill; blue rosette – Brecklyn Shipper; red rosette – Kayci Kinghorn
Junior: purple rosette – Atlee Rountree, Rylan Erickson, Kassie Barker, blue rosette – Ciara Pancheri; red rosette – Ayden Varela
Pony: purple rosette – Hailey Wilson, Shyann Jackson; blue rosette – Cooper Griffeth
Walk/Trot: purple rosettes – Chyloh Billlman, Kamby Carlson, Korlynn McArther
Horsemanship
Purple rosettes – Tayden Roberts, Faith Bitsoi, Hayden Griffeth and Kayci Kinghorn; blue rosette- Alyssa Harris
Reining
Purple rosettes – Makiya Bond, Victoria Beck; blue rosette – Kaycie Kinghorn; red rosette – Faith Bitsoi
Snaffle Bit
Purple rosette – Tyson Bond
English Equitation
Purple rosette – Brecklyn Shipper, Hayden Griffeth; blue rosette – Lexie Hayes; red rosette – Alyssa Harris
Hunter/Jumper
Purple rosette – Hayden Griffeth and Alyssa Harris; blue rosette- Brecklyn Shipper
Trail
Senior: purple rosette – Tayden Roberts, Makiya Bond, Tyson Bond; blue rosette – Grace Duckett; red rosette – Alyssa Harris
Intermediate: purple rosette – Makae Hogge, Grace Lerwill
Junior: purple rosette – Baylor HOgge
Horse and Pony Driving
Pleasure driving: purple rosettes – Spencer Steel, Eryn Harris, Kalli Smith; blue rosette- Hailey Wilson; red rosette- CJ Day
Cone Driving: purple rosettes – Spencer Steel, Eryn Harris, Kalli Smith; blue rosette – Dillon Steel; red rosette – Austin Steel
Utility Driving: purple rosettes – Dillon Steel, CJ Day, Kalli Smith; blue rosette – Austin Steel
Dog
Senior Showmanship: champion – Hunter Sessions; reserve – Tayrn Sessions
Intermediate showmanship: champion – Cooper Griffeth; reserve – Kayda Hickman
Junior showmanship: champion – Anna Gibson; reserve – Kennedy Calderwood
Novice showmanship: champion – Rozalyn Thorp; reserve – Caleb Gibson
Overall top showman: Hunter Sessions
Class A obedience: champion – Caleb Gibson; reserve – River Nelson
Pre-Novice obedience: champion – Fall Orgill; reserve – Anna Gibson
Top obedience: Fall Orgill
Rabbit
FFA showmanship: champion – Kassidy Shaffer; reserve – Audrey Godfrey
Senior showmanship: champion – Taryn Sessions; red reserve – Hailey Wilson
Intermediate showmanship: champion – Tyler Murri; reserve – Rachel Murri
Junior showmanship: champion – MaKinley Curtis; reserve – Madison Stucki
Novice showmanship: champion – Anna Gibson; reserve – Parker Gibson
Overall top showman: Tyler Murri; reserve – Taryn Sessions
Champion market rabbit: Darcy Godfrey, reserve – Kaylie Holloway
Champion rabbit: Cooper Shaffer; reserve – Tyler Murri
Goat
FFA showmanship: champion – Eryn Harris; reserve – Maddie Nelson
Intermediate showmanship: champion – Kayda Hickman; reserve – Eryn Harris
Junior showmanship: champion – CJ Day; reserve – MaKinlay Curtis
Novice showmanship: champion – Stone Neild; reserve – Kash Smith
Overall top showman: Kayda Hickman; reserve – Maddie Nelson
Champion market goat: Kalli Smith; reserve – Kayda Hickman
Champion female goat: CJ Day
Swine
FFA showmanship: champion – Makay Olaveson; reserve – Lyndzy Christensen
Senior showmanship: champion – Bryn Hansen; reserve – Nicole Jenkins
Intermediate showmanship: champion – Conner Gneiting; reserve – Adalyn Neville
Junior showmanship: champion – Cache Elkington; reserve – Talie Jones
Novice showmanship: champion – Abigail Simper; reserve – Madison Stucki
Overall top showman: Bryn Hansen; reserve – Cache Elkington
Champion market Swine: Kaden Grover; reserve – Xander Miller
Champion breeding swine: Cache Elkington
Poultry
Senior Showmanship: champion – Taryn Sessions; reserve – Calyn Haney
Intermediate showmanship: champion – Matthew Coats; reserve – Andrew Duffin
Junior showmanship: champion – Makinlay Curtis
Overall top showman: Taryn sessions; reserve – Matthew Coats
Champion Poultry: Calyn Haney
Sheep
FFA showmanship: champion – Kassidy Shaffer; reserve – Ember Mendoza
Senior showmanship: champion – Spencer Steel; reserve – Tori Grover
Intermediate showmanship: champion – Kayda Hickman; reserve – Kason Barney
Junior showmanship: champion – Carson Steel; reserve – Jack Miller
Novice showmanship: champion – Andrew Jaynes; reserve – Ayden Varela
Overall top showman: Kayda Hickman; reserve – Spencer Steel
Champion market lamb: Kason Barney; reserve – Kason Barney
Champion breeding ewe: Lexy Lamb
Beef
FFA showmanship: champion – Luke Smith; reserve – Charlie Edwards
Senior showmanship: champion – Jayden Cordingley; reserve – Bracken Cordingley
Intermediate showmanship: champion – Ridge Nield; reserve – Blyss Miller
Junior showmanship: champion – Tymber Billman; reserve – Molly Burgess
Novice showmanship: champion – Bridger Skaar; reserve – Chyloh Billman
Overall top showman: Luke Smith; reserve – Landon Smith
Champion market beef: Landon Smith; reserve – Luke Smith
Champion breeding beef: Luke Smith
Dairy
Senior showmanship: champion – Brooklyn Youngstrom
Intermediate showmanship: champion – Bryson Youngstrom; reserve – Elizabeth Laux
Junior showmanship: champion – Breleigh Youngstrom; reserve – CJ Day
Novice showmanship: champion – Abigail Laux; reserve – Maylee Tollefson
Overall top showman: Bryson Youngstrom; reserve – Brooklyn Youngstrom
Round Robin
First – Kayda Hickman; second – Taryn Session; third – Maddie Weiers; fourth – Eryn Harris; fifth – Audrey Godfrey; sixth – Luke Smith; seventh – Tymber Billman; eighth – Bryn Hansen; Participation – Makiya Bond, Tyler Murri, Spencer Steel, Kassidy Shaffer, Makay Olaveson, Bryson Youngstrom
Judging Contest
Top senior judge – Lexy Lamb; top junior judge – Tymber Billman
Participating members: Hunter Sessions, Taryn Sessions, Macey Lamb, Chyloh Billman, Hayden Griffeth, Cooper Griffeth, Bridger Lamb, Bristol Lamb, Austin Steel, Katlyn Duffin, Boeden Nelson
Death by Chocolate Contest
Senior: first – Rachelle Godfrey, snickers brownies; second – Sharon Moser, Bavarian mints; third – Shanelle Bice, grasshopper cupcakes; fourth – Avery Hendrix, s’mores magic bars
Intermediate: first – Vanessa Beckstead, coconut macaroon brownies; second – Darcy Godfrey, black and white cupcakes with truffle topping; third – Savannah Beckstead, chocolate cookie dough cheescake
Junior: first – Ruby Porter, caramel chocolate trifle; second – Josie Porter, homemade Oreo and buttercream frosting; third – M’Aleigh Cupkie, Oreo explosion; fourth – Aribella Beckstead, chocolate casserole extravaganza
Overall: RoseAnn Stout, huckleberry chocolate balls