With two months left in the 2023 fiscal year, elected officials and department heads in Jefferson County have begun the process of drawing up their budgets for the upcoming year which begins October 1. Over a course of two days, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners met with over 20 departments and separate taxing districts to workshop their proposed budgets.
To initiate the discussions on salary, County Commissioner Scott Hancock explained they had contemplated implementing a 3 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) and bumping all elected officials as well.
County Treasurer Kristine Lund later commended the commissioners for how the COLA was handled last year, where a flat amount was given across the county, depending on hours worked. She stated her belief that a flat rate was more fair to employees than a percentage and requested the board reconsider the COLA method for this year.
Hancock then stated nothing was yet solidified as far as the COLA, so there would still be time to consider how the adjustment could be distributed.
“It would be around, based on where we’re talking, it would be around $2,000 if we did a flat,” Hancock said.
Lund felt, she stated, that last year’s adjustment spoke to the employee’s perception of their job in the county, making them feel valued, especially as living costs continue to increase.
“We want to treat employees fairly,” Lund said.
County Clerk Colleen Poole, like many of the other departments, focused on salary adjustments for their department employees during her workshop. As with several of the other departments, Rebecca Squires with Human Resources discussed appropriate pay grades and steps for employees of particular positions, especially in management and supervisory positions. Salary increase proposals will be reviewed once again.
In her preliminary budget, lines for travel remained the same while allotments for office supplies decreased. The preliminary clerks budget included items such as court interpreter and the 5C detention center. While the line item form 5C is large, Hancock expressed a desire to decrease the amount, while admitting his knowledge that the amount is necessary.
The Sheriff’s Office shared their preliminary budget, asking first to discuss their vehicle line. According to Sheriff Steve Anderson, he would like to initiate a lease program for their patrol vehicles through Bancorp. This leasing program would be similar to that of Bingham County and Rexburg Police Department.
“Right now, in this time, it’s really tough for us to get vehicles in,” Anderson said. “It took ten months for us to get the last vehicle we ordered, and it’s another six weeks to get it out here.”
Bancorp, he said, has the resources to get the vehicles, fully equipped from bumper to bumper. This option, he said, would allow them to ultimately save money. So far this year, he said, the capital vehicle line has been exceeded due to the amount of repairs needed.
Leasing vehicles, he said, will help lower the amount on the line by reducing repair costs and by returning about $120,000 after a lease is up to go toward the next lease.
Currently, the Sheriff’s office runs about 28 patrol vehicles. He said most of those are still in good condition and they would not aim to get rid of those vehicles. However, with the office being down two vehicles at the moment, he said leasing would allow them to get those vehicles faster.
“I think we need to make some decisions and work with the Sheriff,” said Hancock after brief discussion on leasing specifics. No decisions were made on the proposition.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton presented a couple of re-grades. One proposal he came forth with was a salary change for the Office Administrator and Permit Technician position. He stated this position involves a full-time position who works heavily with the software.
Ollerton stated this position requires a re-grading due to the scope of work the employee has picked up with the addition of the permit technician position. Squires recommended regrading the position to a grade six, from the grade five where it had previously been.
Ollerton also explained the addition of a Professional Surveyor line. He stated he took the “other” line under professional services and decreased the line creating the surveyor budget. This, he said, will give them a better chance to track how much is spent on a county surveyor. The board agreed the line was necessary.
The education line, Ollerton explained, has mostly gone into the building department as building inspectors have gone through training and certification programs.
Rob Cromwell, Public Works Administrator presented a preliminary budget for Road and Bridge. In the numbers, office supplies and travel have remained the same. Hancock requested to bump up the line for software as this year the department went overbudget in their fleet-management software which replaced iWork earlier this year.
Shop supplies have gone up $30,000, according to Supervisor Mike Carter, due to the increase in costs for supplies such as oil and fuel. Maintenance was increased by $10,000 as well. Utilities and electricity may need a $35,000 increase, according to Cromwell.
After running numbers on fuel and gasoline, Cromwell stated they are now projected to spend $651,000 on fuel by the end of the budget year. According to Carter, this is mostly due to the long winter and the extra fuel used to push the snow. In the event of a similar winter, he said expects to use around the same amount of fuel as this year.
For the following year, the board suggested they propose a fuel budget for $650,000, to stay close to this year’s expenditure.
In the road and bridge budget, Cromwell and Carter left the line item for Kettle Butte Dairy Road blank, which Hancock stated was good foresight. However, he expressed, what would have been listed for Kettle Butte Dairy, would instead need replaced with the Annis Highway project, an approximately $3.8 million project.
The line for the Annis project highway is currently in the General Fund. The board agreed to move it to the road and bridge fund to replace the Kettle Butte project. This movement of items will ultimately bump the road and bridge budget.
