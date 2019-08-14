Area of impact agreement is a new topic for multiple people in city government positions in Jefferson County, and a complex one.
In simplified terms, the area of impact is an area where there is an agreement between the cities and the county that certain city standards will be met in the unincorporated area around the city, as those areas could potentially be annexed into the city in future. All cities in the county are currently working to update their areas of impact agreement, with the exception of Rigby, whose city council has already voted to approve an area of impact agreement.
Jefferson County will hold a training on area of impacts at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex.
Kevin Hathaway, the county planning and zoning administrator, said the training will allow city government officials to learn about area of impact agreements from an individual not affiliated with the county. He said the trainer will be Jerry Mason, who is an attorney for the Association of Idaho Cities.
“I think it would be beneficial to all the cities as we work through this area of impact,” Hathaway told commissioners in a July 15 meeting.
In the same meeting, county commissioner Scott Hancock described Mason as a “planning and zoning and zoning guru.”
Hathaway said Mason did have a lot of experience with land use.
Hathaway said members of city council, mayors and those in city planning and zoning departments have been invited.