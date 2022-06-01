Emergency Managers in the region coordinated with Idaho State Police and the Fusion Center to bring a Fusion Liaison Officer Training to Jefferson County on May 10.
Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires stated she had coordinated with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Rigby City Police to hold the training at the courthouse. Along with Law enforcement officers, Emergency Management officials are also eligible to become Fusion Liaison Officers, according to Squires.
"It does include communicating with the fusion center," Squires said, "which is an intelligence gathering agency for the state, to make sure we're keeping an eye out for our people."
The Fusion Liaison program is a terrorism prevention measure, according to Squires. Due to this, there is an application required to become a Fusion Liaison Officer which requires a signature from the nominating agency. She stated she does not believe being an officer will require a series of trainings, but that it is a matter of being trained and understanding the sensitive information and non-disclosure agreements.
Upon request from County Commissioner Scott Hancock at the May 2 Jefferson County Board of Commissioner's meeting, Squires further explained that Idaho Counties use a portion of their Homeland Security money to fund the Fusion Center, which is operated by the Idaho State Police. As an information and intelligence gathering agency, they collect information on items such as cybersecurity or tip-lines, and collate that information to build a threat-profile on all different types of security threats.
The Fusion Center, according to Squires, actively sends out information to the counties to help prevent breaches in security. For example, Squires stated she receives emails from the center warning of malicious IP addresses.
Liaison officers are trained to watch for, receive and share information, Squires told the commissioners. After the meeting, she stated the Fusion Center is important in helping to keep Idaho communities safe.
18 officers from around the area attended the training on May 10, according to Squires. All participants received their Fusion Liaison certification and had the opportunity to network and become familiar with those they would be working with in the effort to prevent security breaches.
"There was a good dynamic, and excellent resources from Idaho State Police and the FBI," Squires said, describing how the training allowed participants to become familiar with the protocol.