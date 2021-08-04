The Jefferson County Department heads gave their monthly update to commissioners during their Monday meeting on July 26.
Commissioner Scott Hancock started off the meeting by excusing Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor and Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway for medical issues.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath kicked off the meeting by stating they are getting the last load of mag-chloride today. They will be finishing out dust compression in Roberts next week and then move out to Monteview Highway.
Walrath stated the Solid Waste Paragon will be out July 27 digging some holes with the Hitachi excavator. Walrath placed the purchase order on the 2014 Laymor SM400 Self Propelled Sweeper, which should be here sometime in April.
Treasurer Kristine Lund then gave her update to the commissioners. Lund stated she feels the summer has gone by too fast. According to Lund, the June collection went very well and they received above average for their collection.
Lund stated she will get some info to Clerk Audrey Moon on two auctions the commissioners will have toward the end of August so there will not be any unclaimed parcels.
Lund also stated as for Parks & Recreation Director Mickey Eames request for a Venmo account, Lund stated she is not in favor of this. Lund stated it is different for a business to offer Venmo as an option. According to Lund, she had reached out to other state treasurers who also stated they were not comfortable with Venmo as a payment option. If other information comes forward, Lund would love to hear it, but it is not in the best interest of the lake as of right now.
Tammy Adkins with Probation simply stated everything was going well in her department.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson stated they have been busy.
Building and Grounds Supervisor for the Jefferson County Courthouse, Travis Thompson, updated the commissioners on the generator having recently been serviced. Thompson stated some of the hoses around the courthouse have become brittle and should consider changing them out. Thompson stated they have finished cleaning the carpets in the offices.
Mitch Whitmill of Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species reported that they are doing their regular road patrol, trying to knock down the invasive species around the county. According to Whitmill, everything is very dry at the moment; the high temperatures have been challenging.
According to Whitmill, he is looking into getting a drone to be able to do some surveys of the land. Whitmill is considering a small GPS drone.
Lori Dye from the County Extension Office then gave her update to the commissioners, stating it's a super busy time for her office. Food preservation and canning is having an unusual year with people wanting to preserve their food without the ability to find lids.
Dye stated they are gearing up for the 4-H and youth fairs coming up soon.
"This is a great time for the youth to show off their hard work," said Dye.
Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires stated the river is running very hard. Squires is going to work on some messaging to notify the public that the river is not the best place to be. Besides the river, the air quality is horrible, which is also coming from Oregon and California.
Squires stated other than that, she is working on the homeland security grants.
Garn Herrick from IT then gave his update stating this month they had five people, three within the county and two law enforcement, click on their link.
Herrick also mentioned the website went up in July and have already made a few tweaks and modifications so far. Herrick stated departments can add their own content as well.
Commissioner Young thanked everyone for getting prepared for the budget workshops.
Commissioner Clark thank the departments for serving the public; sometimes it is hard to keep everyone happy, but their efforts are appreciated.
Chairman Hancock stated he forgot to also excuse Assessor Jessica Roach, who was in a meeting in Boise.
Hancock reminded the departments that as they go through the budget process, they are not entitled to spend the money just because they have it.
"This is to operate the county efficiently for the next year," said Hancock. "As the departments go through and tweak budgets, they do not have any indication they are trying to lower budgets. They need to demonstrate the need and we have to have the necessary revenues. They try to do their very best with the money they have available."