At the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting June 28, member heads of the departments in Jefferson County gave their monthly updates.
Garn Herrick from the IT department was the first to give his update. Herrick stated their June email test came through with only six people that clicked on the email. Three were in the county and three were at the Sheriff’s department.
“They were mistakes,” said Herrick. “The clicks were from new hires. I chatted with them.”
Herrick also stated the county information will be unavailable this weekend as they work on the website. He told everyone to enjoy their weekend and try not to work on July 4 because everything will be shut down. Their goal to update the website is Wednesday, July 7.
“Everything is looking good,” said Herrick.
Public Works Director Dave Walrath then gave his update. On the Road and Bridge side, they are in the midst of their 3700 E between 300 N and 500 N, then go over to Lewisville and do a couple of roads over there, just a one mile section.
Walrath stated on the solid waste side, they had to push back verification on one of the cell’s because an excavator broke down, but now it’s back up and running so they will be able to dig test holes to finish verification.
Tammy Adkins with Probation gave a brief update that things are getting back to normal; business as usual.
Mitch Whitmill of Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species stated in his update that they are completing most of their roadside treatments now.
Whitmill stated if there is anyone who is having trouble with licensing credits to contact his office if they want to complete their credits.
According to Whitmill, he will be attending training in Salmon on July 14 on how to use an aircraft/droid for pesticide application. He invited the commissioners to come along if they want to.
Sheriff Steve Anderson of the Jefferson County Police Department then gave his update to the commissioners. He stated they got through the weekend okay. They did have to pull a body out of the water on Sunday, June 27.
Travis Thompson, Building and Grounds Supervisor for the Jefferson County Courthouse, stated he will be cleaning the carpets July 17 and over that weekend. Other than that, they are trying to stay up on the maintenance.
Thompson confirmed to the commissioners the air conditioner seems to be working great since he found the problem in the courthouse. The new control system is working properly.
County Assessor Jessica Roach stated it has been a very quiet appeals season. Apparently it has been this way across the state. Other than that, it has been business as usual.
Lorie Dye from the Extension Office stated 4-H is crazy busy this summer. There were 95 people at the 4-H camp over the weekend of June 26 and 27.
Dye stated they had their district contest a couple of days ago, and had some of their members place, but they won’t be going to State because it’s up north and too far to travel. They also had a county shoot competition last weekend, and had 30 archery shooters and 11 rifle shooters.
Jefferson County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires stated last week she sent out a salary survey that is about 260 pages. It’s a pretty good resource and fairly accurate for those who are interested.
Squires stated for those that are interested in going over their pages for the website to come talk with her and they can figure it out together.
According to Squires, the county is dryer than they usually are in the year, and they are keeping and eye on it; there have been a few fires here and there but are making sure to handle them as they come.
Treasurer Kristine Lund excused Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames because she lost her voice after the Fourth of July Celebration over the weekend of June 27 to 28. Lund said Eames has an amazing crew and worked very hard to put this together.
Lund did not have much to say about her update. They had a really great collection. The county is balanced and are right where they need to be.
Public Defender John Stosich then gave his update. He stated they have had their second jury trial under the new COVID regulations and it went fairly well. According to Stosich, things are going well and his office appreciates the support from the county.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor stated it’s been busy, but his department is moving forward.
“We are chipping away at the backlog,” said Taylor.
Clerk Colleen Poole updated the commissioners on the election that will happen in August for West Jefferson School Dist. # 253.
Poole also mentioned there will be a budget workshop on July 26 and 27 for the departments to attend before August’s budget hearing.
Commissioner Clark then thanked everyone that took part in the celebration at the lake over the weekend. Clark also got to meet one of the canine officers and was glad he had an opportunity to visit with the handler and the dog.
Commissioner Shayne Young also thanked everyone for the fireworks, and then stated the county has retired the COVID plan but encouraged everyone to get their vaccinations.
Commissioner Scott Hancock ended the meeting with a thank you to Eames and her crew in their efforts for making the fireworks a success once again.